New Metropark in the works along Lake Erie

Howard Farms, once known for truck-farm agriculture, is being sculpted to re-create a coastal wetland on land where onions, sugar beets, and alfalfa once were cultivated.

The contractor has removed drainage tiles and shifted more than 700,000 tons of dirt to form deep-water streams, islands, and walking trails among marshes to create a recreational mecca for paddlers, sport hunters, birders, and hikers.

About a year from now, it will begin new life as Howard Marsh Metropark. The $14 million metropark in Jerusalem Township is the biggest construction project yet to date for the Metroparks of the Toledo Area.

“When finished it will be the second biggest metropark in our system, second behind Oak Openings,” said Denis Franklin, a metroparks natural resources supervisor. “This is our first actual wetland project we have undertaken.”

The new metropark will boast nearly 6 miles of walking trails, a meandering 7-mile deep-water stream for kayaking and canoeing, and raised platforms for fishing. It also will have restroom facilities, parking, and a boat launch.

Later this year, water from Lake Erie will be released into the property, starting the process for establishing ecosystems to promote wetlands and marsh growth.

An 85-year-old pump system on Wards Canal that drains the land for farming is being replaced with a new pump-and-gates system to allow the park system to control water levels within the park’s boundaries.

The gate system also will allow fish, turtles, and other aquatic life to swim in and out of metropark waters for spawning.

“The idea is to provide a mixture of habitation for a variety of native species, nesting platforms, and natural areas serving as habitation for turtles, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, and a diversity of natural wildlife you would expect at any metropark,” said Tim Schetter, the park system’s director of natural resources.

Mr. Franklin said nearly 90 percent of the 750 acres will be submerged and the remaining land, including the park’s perimeter and several islands, will be reforested with about 8,000 native trees.

An earth-and-stone dike is being built to prevent water in the park from flowing into the lakeshore residential Reno Beach community to the north.

The park district also is redirecting storm water runoff from homes west of the metropark and near Corduroy and Howard roads, west of Reno Beach, into the park’s wetlands. The discharged water currently dumps into canals feeding directly into the lake, contributing to the toxic algae outbreak that shut down Toledo’s water supply for two days in 2014.

“In essence, we are taking about 1,400 acres off-line that is currently being discharged directly out into Lake Erie and putting it back into wetlands,” Mr. Franklin said.

Coastal wetland

Howard Marsh Metropark has been in the making for nearly a decade.

The park district scooped up the property — one of the last large swaths of former coastal wetlands along the lake — in 2008 for $6 million. The purchase included the 750 acres and 240 acres west of Howard Road that the Metroparks plans to develop in a future phase. It was the single largest purchase in Metroparks’ history, both in acreage and cost.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife contributed $3 million, the Clean Ohio Fund added $1.8 million, and the Metroparks took $1.2 million from its land acquisition fund to pay for the property.

The park district is using $2.7 million of the $8.6 million contract with Mark Haynes Construction Inc. of Norwalk, Ohio, to construct the wetlands-recreation park.

State and federal grants obtained by the Metroparks that can only be used for habitat restoration are funding the balance.

Ducks Unlimited worked with the Metroparks’ landscape architect, SmithGroupJJR, to design the wetlands restoration. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on board to monitor restoration of the pump system on Wards Canal. The Ohio Division of Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also are partnering in the project.

“There has been a collaborative effort that made this happen and it was done with substantial outside funding. We really are giving the taxpayers a good value for their tax dollars when it comes to supporting the metroparks,” Mr. Schetter said.

Sculpted for wildlife

When completed, hikers and birders can traverse six miles on wood-plank trails and crushed stone paths along marshland dikes and across open water and wetlands and take additional trails to observation and fishing decks. Islands are being sculpted to promote turtle and snake habitation.

Metroparks officials said waterfowl hunting is to be permitted seasonally and the streams will be stocked with bluegill, smallmouth bass, northern pike, and other fish.

Mr. Schetter said that nearly 90 percent of Ohio’s coastal wetlands have been destroyed through development.

“With only 10 percent left, they serve an absolutely critical role environmentally for everyone,” he said. “With the algal blooms we have seen in Lake Erie we need wetlands to filter out the phosphorus and nitrogen to keep the lake healthy.”

The new park will be west of a nearly eight-mile continuous stretch of public lands along the lakeshore that includes Metzger Marsh, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Crane Creek State Park, and Magee Marsh, and east of Maumee Bay State Park, Mallard Club State Wildlife Area, and Cedar Point National Wildlife Refuge.

The wildlife areas, especially Metzger Marsh adjacent to Howard Marsh, draw thousands of visitors annually for the Biggest Week in American Birding, a 10-day birding festival in May. The shorelands are popular for annual spring migration of warblers, songbirds, and other fowl.

Lon Burling often uses the protected waters of Metzger Marsh to kayak, fish, and observe birds. He said he couldn’t be more excited for the new metropark’s opening, hopefully in time for the 2018 week of birding.

“I think it’s absolutely another opportunity for northwest Ohioans to get just outside of the city limits and truly enjoy nature at her very best without traveling great distances that most people think you need to travel to find these type of areas,” he said.

