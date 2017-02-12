If you believe these numbers, Huron County a rough place for Realtors

In fact, they are down-right ugly considering the county is located dead smack between Cleveland and Toledo.

With total home sales expected to grow modestly in 2017 following a banner year for the housing industry, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best Places to Be a Real-Estate Agent.

To determine best markets for realtors, WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities across 14 key indicators of a healthy housing market, ranging from “sales per agent” to “annual median wage for real-estate agents” to “housing-market health index.”

No 1 on the list is Honolulu and No. 150 is Jackson, Miss.

Toledo comes in at 141, while Cleveland is right behind at 142.

Does that make Huron County 141.5?

Jay Ewell, broker-owner of Ewell and Associates Inc., isn’t buying the report. In this case, he said, he is a seller.

“I think this is a great place to sell real estate because we have a good group of agents who get along, work well together and make things happen,” Ewell said. “On top of that, this is a great time to sell a house because inventory is so low. We need listings.”

How is the real estate market and are we past the recession?

“I don’t know,” Ewell said. “Every year it has grown for us. The last two years have been very good. Does that mean we are past it? I don’t know. The prices of house are going up slowly. Things are being built in Norwalk.

“I don’t keep track of statistics like some Realtors do. You can’t sit around and look at numbers all day. … You have to circulate to perculate.”

Norma Schaechterle, who will turn 86 this year, said being a successful Realtor goes way beyond the numbers.

“I can empathize with my clients,” said Schaechterle, who in January joined Howard Hanna as a broker associate, opening an office at 66 E. Main St. next to Sears.

“Behind every transaction is a family — a family looking for the perfect place to create their own memorable times.”

The best part of the business?

“You become part of the buyers’ and sellers’ family and they become part of yours,” she said. “That’s what it’s about. Love.”

Ohio ranked No. 3 in the nation at the end of last year for states with the highest share of homeowners with mortgages that are seriously underwater, or those who owed at least 25 percent more on their mortgages than their homes were worth.

The number of seriously underwater Ohioans represented 16.3 percent of all homeowners in the state, ranking just behind Illinois, where 16.6 percent of homeowners were underwater, according to the Irvine, Calif.-based real estate data tracker ATTOM Data Solutions. Nevada has the most seriously underwater homeowners at 19.5 percent.

While home equity has been steadily rising since negative equity peaked in 2009, many of Ohio’s biggest housing market’s are still struggling to regain their footing in the wake of the Great Recession.

According to ATTOM, four of the top five metros with the highest share of seriously underwater homeowners in the fourth quarter of 2016 were in Ohio: Cleveland (21.5 percent); Akron (20.1 percent); Dayton (20 percent) and Toldeo (19.9 percent).

The highest percentage of homeowners with serious negative equity were found in Las Vegas, Nev., where 22.7 percent of homeowners were seriously underwater at the end of last year.

By comparison, the total share of seriously underwater U.S. homeowners was 9.6 percent at the end of last year — the lowest level since ATTOM began tracking negative equity in 2012.

“Since home prices bottomed out nationwide in the first quarter of 2012, the number of seriously underwater U.S. homeowners has decreased by about 7.1 million, an average decrease of about 1.4 million each year,” said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president with ATTOM Data Solutions.

The number of seriously underwater U.S. homeowners has declined as prices bounce back. The median home price in the U.S. in December was $232,200, up 4 percent from a year ago and representing the 58th-straight month of year-over-year gains, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Such price appreciation helped homeowners who already had positive equity in their homes build wealth, but some areas benefited more than others, according to the ATTOM report, which also tracked the share of homeowners in each state and metro area that were equity rich, or had 50 percent or more equity in their homes at the end of last year.

Ohio had the fifth-lowest share of equity rich homes among all states at 15.6 percent, ATTOM reported.

BY THE NUMBERS

Best Places to Be a Real-Estate Agent

1. Honolulu

2. Seattle

3. Denver

4. Boston

5. Aurora, Colo.

6. Madison, Wisc.

7. Reno, Nev.

8. San Francisco

9. Irvine, Calif.

10. Austin, Texas

Worst Places to Be a Real-Estate Agent

141 Toledo

142 Cleveland

143 Columbus, Ga.

144 Milwaukee

145 Detroit

146 New Orleans

147 Springfield, Mo.

148 Fayetteville, N.C.

149 Shreveport, La.

150 Jackson, Miss.

Here are some facts from the WalletHub analysis.

Best vs. Worst

• Oxnard, Calif., has the most homes sold in the past year per real-estate agent, 114.09, which is 14.2 times more than in Houston, the city with the fewest at 8.05.

• San Francisco has the highest median house price, $799,600, which is 18.9 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at $42,300.

• Bakersfield, Calif., has the highest annual median wage for real-estate agents, $89,890, which is 4.2 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at $21,060.

• Oxnard, Calif., has the lowest real-estate job density, 1.28, which is 19.7 times lower than in Orlando, Fla., the city with the highest at 25.16.

• Sioux Falls, S.D., has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.3 percent, which is 4.5 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 10.40 percent.

• Henderson, Nev., has the highest home turnover rate, 9.87 percent, which is 4.9 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 2.00 percent.

• San Francisco listings have the fewest days on the market, 47, which is 3.4 times fewer than listings in New York, the city with the most at 162.

• Yonkers, N.Y., has the highest average ratio of home sale price to home list price, 2.03, which is five times higher than in Fayetteville, N.C., the city with the lowest at 0.41.

