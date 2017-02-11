Project Leadership class members immersed in moving group projects forward

Fulfilling the need for leadership training at a local level, Project Leadership’s stated mission was to “ensure the continuing vitality of our community by providing for a planned and ongoing source of motivated leaders who are educated on the community and its issues; and trained to accept future key roles in the Huron County Community.

For the past 20 years, Project Leadership has continued to do just that.

This year marked the beginning of the program’s third decade, and members of the 2017 class of Project Leadership are in the midst of what has thus far been a busy and productive six months. As they round the corner toward their June graduation ceremony, participants are immersed in community improvement projects and are also attending monthly four-hour classes to learn about the important issues facing residents of Huron County.

The year began with an August retreat hosted by Fisher-Titus Medical Center, where class members got acquainted and engaged in team-building activities. The September agriculture class took them to Buurma Farms in Celeryville and to the Nuhfer Dairy Farm in Willard, both of which provided an in-depth look at the increasingly high-tech commercial agriculture business that is a vital part of the county’s economy.

In October, the group met at Plymouth’s Heritage Center Museum for the “Critical Issues” class.

Former state Rep. Terry Boose, now a Huron County commissioner, spoke to the group about efforts to mitigate the drug addiction problem in the county, but the majority of the evening was devoted to selecting the community improvement projects on which class members would work for the remainder of the year. Such enterprises are an important component of the Project Leadership experience as they facilitate the development of leadership skills by encouraging members to help improve the quality of life in Huron County through their project choices.

The November class focused on education and technology and was hosted by Norwalk Middle School in the Creation Station. The practical applications of technology in the classroom were demonstrated by several students using the laser-printer and 3-D printer that are available in the Maker Space classroom.

The theme of December’s class was “non-profits and volunteerism.” The class met at the new Christie Lane Industries storefront on West Main Street in Norwalk. Presentations were given by John Schwartz, director of CLI; by Lisa Hiler, whose Piggyback Foundation is supported by “When Pigs Fly” in Norwalk, and by Kathy Olak, who spoke to the group about the importance of volunteerism.

The Carriage House in Norwalk hosted the January “Quality of Life” class, which centers on cradle-to-grave issues.

Niki Cross, from the Ernsthausen Recreation Center, outlined the wide range of recreation and fitness opportunities provided by Norwalk Parks and Rec and even got the group to engage in some games. Heather Love Carman, of the Huron County Department of Jobs and Family Services, and Janice Warner, president and CEO of the Community Action Commission of Erie, Huron and Richland counties, both provided an in-depth look at the wide range of services offered to residents of the Huron County community by their respective organizations.

As Project Leadership moves into the latter half of its year-long schedule, class members are immersed in moving their group projects forward.

Jenni Smith, Scott McCarthy, James Pomerich and Theresa Seasly are working on a project to bring awareness to the WIllard community of the need for mentors for elementary students. Their intent is to support a mentoring program that is already in place in Willard City Schools, but that is in desperate need of more participants.

Phillip Johnson, Chris Moyer, and Darryl (Rockey) Brown, are working to create a curriculum targeting 5th and 6th graders that will introduce elementary students to the opportunities available in the skilled trades and inspire them to consider careers in the trades as viable paths to success.. This project is in response to the need for highly qualified, capable workers that many local industries will have as the future of manufacturing becomes more dependent on advanced technology.

Daniel Stober, Lara Wood, Brittany Schneider and Christine Kowalski are working to organize a 5K run to raise funds that will benefit Miriam House, a mission of Catholic Charities in Norwalk that provides safe, stable transitional housing for homeless women and their children.

Dan Wentz, Blake Heyman, Renee Thompson and Vince Thompson have taken on the challenge of initiating a Huron County Greenway - a bicycle/walking trail that will connect all the public parks in Norwalk and that will eventually run the entire length of Huron County from north to south.

The projects are as diverse as the people who make up the Project Leadership class, and class members have faced and overcome challenges and obstacles that have helped to hone their leadership skills and as they seek the opportunity to make life better for residents of Huron County.

As it enters its third decade, Project Leadership looks forward to graduating this dynamic class of potential leaders for Huron County, and is committed to continuing its mission of providing an ongoing source of motivated and capable leaders in the future.

The program will begin accepting applications for the 2017-2018 class in March. Applications and more information are available on the Project Leadership website at www.huroncountyleadership.com.