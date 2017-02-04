Local game day guide: Where to go, what to bring and how to watch

If you’re headed to a friend’s place Sunday, most like your looking for a great dish to share. EHOVE’s culinary students and local residents offered several suggestions for how to make a crowd-pleasing snack.

“Wings,” said senior student Courtney McHenry. “My family does a bunch of different flavored wings. We go with buffalo wings, garlic-Parmesan flavored wings or sometimes we even do just regular salt and pepper wings. It’s a little time consuming cooking all the wings, but it’s definitely worth it.”

“Pizza and wings, it’s great finger food,” said Kayley Felter, an EHOVE senior. “Finger food is easy and it’s what a lot of people want when they’re watching the game.”

McHenry agreed.

“You want finger food because you don’t want to have to get into steak and potatoes if you’re watching the Super Bowl.”

If you’re looking to mix up a few classic favorites, our team and their families shared their favorite game day recipes for easy corn dog muffins, quick homemade zesty potato wedges and a couple of hit dips and even vegan-friendly chili.

Supermarket specials

If you still need to grab some ingredients for those dishes, though, Schild’s IGA and Miller’s are having Super Bowl specials that could help.

Miller’s will hold its seafood roadshow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today with everything from sea scallops to crab cakes. The crab cakes will go two for $5, while in the red meat section, light spare ribs will cost $1.99 per pound. If you agree with Felter and want pizza, Culinary Cirlce frozen pizzas will be $3.59. Lays potato chips will be sold in buy one, get one free fashion.

Schild’s IGA will run a Saturday-only sale with a 20-ounce football shaped shrimp platter for $9.98. Going for wings? A five-pound bag of frozen chicken wings costs $9.88, while 81-19 ground chuck is $2.88 per pound. If you want to try the corn dog muffin recipe, Sugardale hot dogs are 98 cents per pack.

Places to go

Weren’t invited to a party this year? Don’t worry, some area establishments will be showing the game and a few of them will even run specials in honor of the big day.

* Bluto’s Sports Bar and Grill: Game will be on and wings are 75-cents each.

* Fright House: Game will be on until closing time at 9 p.m. with a Super Bowlquarterly square gambling game is taking place with winners have the chance to win some big bucks and help raise money for When Pigs Fly.

* Buffalo Wild Wings: Game will on with two specials offered. The Game Day Special serves a large wing and two appetizers for $27.99 or get 20 boneless or traditional wings for $17.99

* Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center will host a Super Bowl Party Sober Social from 5:30 to 10 p.m. where are all invited and encouraged to bring a covered dish and enjoy sober, clean fun, food and celebration.

How to watch it

The broadcast from NRG Stadium in Houston will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews will be the announcers.

Cord-cutters don’t have to worry about missing Sunday's big game, however.

That’s because cable isn’t the only way to watch the Super Bowl. Fox Sports GO will stream it free of charge.

Viewers can use iOS, Android, Windows and Amazon tablets, or they can watch through connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Xbox One.