Tkach named to Ohio State Grange list of distinguished secretaries

Tkach serves as the subordinate secretary for Wakeman 1399 in Huron County.

He was one of 91 subordinate secretaries honored out of the 138 total in the state.

Tkach was honored for delivering orderly and timely reports to the state Grange office in Fredericktown.

In the 41 years Tkach has been a Wakeman Grange member, he has been elected as gatekeeper, steward, overseer, master, and for the last four years, secretary.

Tkach currently serves as Huron County auditor, a position he has held since 2007.

He served as the Huron County treasurer from 2001 to 2007 and as a Wakeman Township trustee from 1986 to 2001.