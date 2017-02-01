Milan fiscal officer placed on leave; council pursues inquiry

MILAN — Milan’s fiscal officer was put on administrative leave following the beginning of an inquiry Monday.

The Village of Milan called an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the situation involving fiscal officer Mary Bruno in a public meeting that lasted short of 10 minutes before entering into a closed-door executive session to “discuss personnel.”

“On Monday the mayor (Steve Rockwell) put the fiscal officer on paid administrator leave, pending an inquiry,” said village solicitor Randy Stickler. “We can’t answer any other questions because there’s an ongoing inquiry.”

While in public meeting the mayor asked for a motion to “accept financial services from the city of Sandusky and declaring an emergency,” which passed unanimously.

Julie Stelzer, currently a head utility clerk with Milan, also was approved to assist Sandusky officials in the daily operations for Milan as an interim fiscal officer.

“Council entered into contract with the city of Sanduky to provide it with essential clerk, treasurer, fiscal officer duties in the interim because they have the same computer system. So they’re going to help us pay the bills, run payroll, that sort of thing,” Stickler said.

No action was made following executive session.

The next meeting for council is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

This is not the first time there has been controversy involving Bruno.

In 2012 Bruno discovered a $500,000 mistake made by a former village administrator, Bruce Bowie. Former Mayor Robert Bickley claimed Bowie and Bruno had not been getting along and required the two participate in mediation through the Ohio Commission of Dispute Resolution. Bowie ultimately was fired when Rockwell received the position as village mayor.

Controversy swirled around Bruno again in 2013 when answers regarding a diminishing fund for police differed on on two separate occasions.

Bruno "kept reducing (the) budget to the point (Chief Jim Rose) couldn't do any work. She said we don't have any money in the general fund,” former council member John Fox had said.

Bruno had then changed her response at a following council meeting.