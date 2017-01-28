Model train show to be held Sunday

The show will feature model trains of all scales, railroad memorabilia and books (including children’s books), scenery, track supplies and much more for sale. The dealers come from all over Northern Ohio and the surrounding states as far away as Illinois and West Virginia.

In addition to the model railroad items for sale, there will be two operating layouts on display-a sectional European 4 x 10 HO scale layout from Fostoria and our own HO scale 4 x 8 layout. Trains will be running and members will be on hand to advise and answer questions on any model railroading topic. Excellent hot lunches will also be available. There is no charge for parking. Admission is $5 each for ages 10 and older.

Shows like this are very important because we have fewer hobby shops in the area. People can purchase new or used equipment, get their model railroading questions answered, and reacquaint themselves to a great hobby. The Norwalk and Western RR is accepting new members, and club members will be on hand to speak with those interested in finding out more about the club.

Visit the Norwalk and Western RR website at www.norwalkandwesternrr.com for additional information about the club and the show.