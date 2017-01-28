Michele Skinn hired as Fund for Huron Co. advancement officer

Skinn has an extensive development background including 15 years as director of the Fisher-Titus Foundation in Norwalk.

She also served in senior development positions with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the University of Illinois at Chicago and Kent State University.

In the past volunteer board members have worked to grow the fund to its current asset level of $3.5 million and have awarded more than $380,000 in competitive grants in support of charitable programs serving Huron County residents.

Skinn’s extensive expertise in non-profit development will take growing awareness of the fund throughout Huron County to the next level and assist those individuals, businesses and organizations who desire to make a lasting gift to charitable causes in the county.

The Fund for Huron County is an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of Lorain County. The Community Foundation will continue to provide back office support to Skinn and the fund’s board.

“I am looking forward to working with area residents to help them realize their charitable goals,” Skinn said. “The opportunity to ensure that resources are available for current and future programs to improve our community is something about which I’m very excited.”

“I, along with the rest of the board, am delighted to have Michele join the Fund as the advancement officer,” said Denny Camp, who chairs the fund.

“When the board was tasked with having to replace Steve Fries, we all put our wish lists together of who we felt could take the Fund to the next level. Michele was at the top of the list so we started the interview process and, as they say, the rest was history. She has jumped in with both feet and is very eager to help the Fund and community grow.

Skinn works out of the Fund for Huron County office located within The Opportunity Center of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. at 12 Benedict Ave. in Norwalk. The Fund for Huron County website is www.fundforhuroncounty.peoplewhocare.org.