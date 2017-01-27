Senior center project rejected

After an hour and a half closed-door meeting, board members took a vote in regular session on whether to enter into a contract with Fisher-Titus Medical Center, which would allow them to rent the former Foodtown building instead of continuing to use what some call a “decrepit” Shady Lane facility.

“We decided before we entered the session that the vote had to be unanimous if we were to enter into the agreement for the Fisher-Titus building,” said SES board president Ellen Simmons. “It was far from unanimous.

“We had quite a long executive session, during which we were able to clarify some things that some board members didn’t understand,” she added. “Once they understood, it made them more leery about the decision. ... There was always the financial commitment and part of the decision I think for some of them was that seniors were not happy with the (former) decision.”

Simmons said the fact that SES wouldn’t be able to buy the property, which was donated to Fisher-Titus several years ago, “certainly had a lot” to do with the final outcome as well.

In the meantime, the board has no back up plan and will examine the next steps after “taking a breath.”

“At this point we’re just sort of all thinking about it and no, we have no idea what we’re going to do,” she said.

The board plans to send an official letter to the hospital board Monday, making the decision concrete.

On Jan. 19, the board approved accepting a $1.6 million, revenue-neutral 15-year contract with Fisher-Titus that allowed the agency to accept the former grocery store across from the hospital as the new facility location for the senior center. The next day, however, Fisher-Titus took a “temporary” step back after seeing disunity in the board’s decision and among the seniors. The hospital asked the board to come to a more unified decision before moving forward.

Lorna Strayer, Fisher-Titus Medical Center president, issued the following statement Friday night: “We started this project because we wanted to be supportive of Senior Enrichment Services in providing services to the senior citizens of our county, and understood the challenges the organization was facing because of the defeat of the levy in 2015.

“After last Thursday’s SES board meeting, it became clear that there was still consensus building that needed to be done within the SES team as well as with our county’s senior citizens.

“We believe that happened at this Thursday's board meeting and we respect the decision of the SES board. While we understand we will not move forward on this project, we look forward to continuing to support the needs of senior citizens in Huron County,” Strayer concluded.