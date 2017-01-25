Chili cook-off fundraiser scheduled

Participation from local restaurants and food-related businesses was robust last year, and quality of each entry was top-notch. It is expected all of them and a few more will turn out this year for the hometown competition. In keeping with tradition, the cook off will be featuring our signature “Celebrity Battle.”

Spicing up the competition this year are two businesses well known to everyone in the community for their long established history in the retail food industry: Hogue’s IGA and Bassett’s Market.

The entries will be judged, not only by our team of volunteer judges, but also by each ticket holder whose votes will determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award. All chili participants are tuning up their recipe submissions, and it looks like this will be the best tasting year yet, (if you love your chili)! Long Way Home’s complete menu will also be available to order from.

For our chili event fundraiser this year, the price will be $5 for six samples of any of the competing chilies of your choice accompanied with a full condiment bar and sample of Mary’s Marvelous buttery cornbread. For the same price you can purchase a bursting full bowl of your favorite specific chili and an over-the-top piece of Mary’s cornbread.

Long Way Home will feature during the cook-off; mama’s freshly squeezed lemonade, as well as fountain beverages will be available. To top off your delicious chili meal, there will also be desserts. Copper Top Bake Shop’s outstanding cakes will be back again this year, and Long Way’s Simply Sweet by Missie will feature Marty’s Strawberry Dream “WOW” pie.

To add more excitement, Bellevue businesses have donated a variety of items for prizes and raffle baskets.