Greenwich bicentennial queen contest planned

The program was sponsored by the 2017 Greenwich Bicentennial planning committee.

Wiers’ topic was “Taking steps toward your best self in 2017”, and she shared how her decision four years ago, rather on a whim, to become a contestant in the city of Willard’s annual “Miss Flame” pageant opened up doors for her that she never would have expected. While Wiers did not win Miss Flame, as first runner-up she accepted the title of Miss Festival in the Park.

Holding this title, letters of invitation began coming Wiers’ way to become a part of additional opportunities.

Each time she said “yes” more doors opened, and eventually Wiers earned herself a title in a Miss America local preliminary and the chance to compete in the 2016 Miss Ohio Scholarship Program, where she finished in the top 10. Along with those exciting honors, Wiers has received college scholarships, has had the opportunity to travel extensively, has made lifelong friendships and has gained valuable experience that has prepared her to interview well and to extend herself in philanthropic endeavors that she believes in.

Paige’s inspiring story was the kick-off to the Greenwich bicentennial’s 2017 queen competition. The co-chairs for this pageant are South Central alums, Teena Reynolds and Tami Ledford.

“This is something brand new for our community and we want to make it a fun experience and a memory that these young ladies always cherish,” Ledford said. “It is our hope that our contestants will find unexpected doors of opportunity open for them the way they have for Paige when she made the decision to step out of her comfort zone and try something new.”

Applications for the 2017 bicentennial queen contest are now being accepted and are available in the high school office. The pageant will be held on June 28 the night before the bicentennial celebration officially begins.