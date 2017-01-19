Old Children's Home 'part of Norwalk'

The building was purchased in 2011 by Norb and Sue Smith. Since then there has been extensive work done to the building both inside and outside. The inside rooms are clean and empty.

“We actually said when we got it we would like to flip it,” Sue Smith said. “We have had a lot of interested people come through.”

Smith would not say if there have been any offers, but she pointed out there is no timetable.

“Norb and I are in no hurry,” she said. “It’s on the National Register of Historic Places and we want it to be part of Norwalk.”

The building was built in 1913 and the directors listed on the cornerstone are Theo. Williams, J.U. Mayne, Geo. H. Sauer and Mrs. F.B. Case.

“We’d love to see somebody turn it into something good like a school or church,” Smith said.

If interested, you can email the Smiths at n1200smitty@yahoo.com.