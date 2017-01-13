Wind damages part of grandstand roof

“We heard a lot of commotion, but you couldn’t see anything,” board president Bob Morgan said. “We heard a big noise.”

But the next morning, the damage was apparent — damage to the roof of the grandstand. It’s estimated that wind gusts up to 50 mph blew through the area Wednesday night.

“The wind blew it off,” Morgan said, referring to the roof damage. “When the roof pulled over the top, it pulled the membrane off.”

The board president estimated the wind damaged 60 to 70 percent of the membrane, affecting a quarter of the roof.

“It’s a membrane roof. It took part of the boards and pulled the skin off,” Morgan said. “It’s not as bad as it looks.”

The grandstand roof is insured.

“It’s going under the county insurance,” Morgan said. “The adjuster is supposed to come out (today).”

The adjuster’s role is to inspect and verify the damage, possibly giving a cost estimate for the repairs.

“Then the repair process starts,” Morgan said.