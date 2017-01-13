Police show off body cameras

Marko said both incidents involved out-of-towners and both showed the professionalism of the officers under pressure and in possibly dangerous situations.

“The officers did an excellent job in both incidents,” Marko said. “We train, we train, we train, we train,” because safety of everyone involved is the department’s first priority.

In other business council:

• Learned roof replacements are completed at the reservoir, and the depot is next on the list.

• Agreed prices for reservoir camping and other activities will stay the same as last year, except for cabins, which are now $100 a night, up from $75.

• Heard Firelands Ambulance Service went on 54 runs in December and 615 total in 2016.

• Reviewed the cost of trailers built for recycling materials but took no action.

• Selected Stu Cooke as president for 2017.

• Passed final appropriations for this year and accepted bids for additional roofing work and water filter improvements at the treatment plant.