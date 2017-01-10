Ecumenical Hymn Fest Sunday in Norwalk

The venue for this event is most appropriate as St. Paulʼs Episcopal Church was organized in 1820 as Norwalkʼs first church and was the site of worship of Platt and Sally (DeForest) Benedict.

The public is invited to attend and will be welcomed by Rev. Margaret DʼAnieri, pastor of the parish. Music will be furnished and several hymns spanning the life period of the Benedicts will be sung by the those in attendance. DeEtte Zimmerman, parish organist and music director, and Mark Niese, organist and music director at St. Paul Catholic Church, will accompany the hymns. Special performances will be given by the choristers of St. Paul Catholic Church and two contemporary hymns will be sung by the folk group of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Refreshments will be provided by the women of St. Paulʼs Episcopal and St. Paulʼs Catholic churches in Benedict Chapel after the performance. There is no cost to those in attendance as this is one of bicentennial events of this historic year.

Rumor has it that there may be a “cameo appearance” by Platt Benedict.