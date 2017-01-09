'Maybe Emily would still be alive if I could have known sooner'

That was how Kim Barman described her daughter, Emily Cooley.

A 2015 Edison High graduate, Cooley had been active in majorettes, drama, band, Chargerettes and Baton Academy Twirlers of Norwalk. Many other remembered Cooley for her smile and intelligence.

But she also struggled with drug addiction, a battle that started in 2015. On Thursday, that battle ended when it took the life of this 20-year-old Milan woman — one of many young residents who have suffered a drug-related death in this area during the past several years. Barman sent a plea for action to “speak up” in Cooley’s obituary.

“She was involved with drugs since about 2015,” Barman said. “A boyfriend, I believe, is what got her started. But she moved away and cleaned up.”

But Cooley returned to this area, and that had fatal consequences.

Her mother attributed it to Cooley’s “being around familiar people and those familiar people not understanding the depths of addiction.”

Cooley was on the pill form of Vivitrol,” Barman said.

Vivitrol, a brand name for the drug naltrexone, blocks the effects of opioid medication, including pain relief or feelings of well-being that can lead to opioid abuse, according to medical experts. A once-monthly injection appears to cut the risk of relapse in half for opioid addicts, at least while they get the shots.

“The pill form lasts only 24 hours. She was taking it regularly, then she stopped on Monday. That was the last time she took it. She was supposed to get her shot on Wednesday. It was hard. We pushed for her to get the shots sooner, but it’s hard.

“I would like to see that become more available. In Huron County the only way to get it is in the court system. … It should be more accessible. That could have saved her.”

Barman, devastated by the loss of her young daughter, said her grieving has been “hard” but she doesn’t want Cooley’s death to be for nothing — especially because Barman believes her daughter’s death could have been prevented.

Barman said she was alerted by a post Cooley made indicating she might have been connecting with the wrong crowd again.

“I posted, asking who could hook me up with the last name of this person (Emily mentioned),” Barman said.

“Adults answered and gave me the name, but none of her friends spoke up. She posted again and I really knew there was something wrong. I messaged kids and they said they didn’t know where she was staying and then I found out that they did. They did know where she was the entire time.

“Once I found out where she was staying on Wednesday, even though the snow was blowing bad, I was out looking for the address I was given of where Emily was. Maybe Emily would still be alive if I could have known sooner.

“I can’t dwell on that, but I want these kids to know that it’s their generation, their friends that are dying. When are they going to take it upon themselves to speak up for their friends, even though they may not even realize they need help at the time? I want them to know to speak to their friends, to speak for them even at the risk of losing a friendship. Because, really, wouldn’t you rather lose a friendship than lose a friend? They need to speak out. It could save their friends’ lives.”

Barman said she understands why people might be reluctant to speak up, but doing so is for the best in the long run.

“They’re afraid they’re going to be labeled as a nark or whatever they want to call it,” she said. “If they do do that and they speak up for someone, I guarantee that that person will come to thank them eventually. I never held back with my kids. I’ve always been very straight forward and very matter of fact. I think it’s important.”

No matter what the reason, Barman intends to use Cooley’s story to move others, to make a difference in the drug epidemic plaguing this area.

“I don’t want her death to be in vain,” she said. “I want kids to start talking. I want people to start realizing how big of a problem this is. It’s so rampant that I didn’t want my daughter to come back here. I told her she needed to establish clean living habits first, before she came back around here.

“My main thing is to get these kids talking. You’re being a better friend to someone by speaking out than by not saying anything, really. I’m going to work on it and get the word out. Emily and I talked about that when she was here. We would talk about helping others make it through addiction. This is what she would have wanted me to do.

“She would want her story to have helped someone.”