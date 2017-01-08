logo

Mike Moore honored by United Fund

By JOE CENTERS • Jan 8, 2017 at 5:39 PM

It is a tradition with the Norwalk Area United Fund that the outgoing president each year is presented a pie by executive director Linda Bersche.

Mike Moore received an apple pie Friday afternoon at the organization’s first meeting of 2017.

Samantha (Ludwig) Wilhelm will replace Moore as the president for 2017. She is a Norwalk city councilwoman.

The United Fund’s 19th annual Winter Sweater Drive is going on through February. Clean out your closet and donate your sweaters. You can drop off your gently-used sweaters at the office, 2 E. Seminary St. in Norwalk.

The schedule of events for 2017 was released, highlighted by the following:

• Feb. 23 — Steak Feed & Auction. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bronson-Norwalk Conservation Club. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 for two. Steaks or salmon will be cooked to order on the grill and a benefit auction will follow. If interested in tickets, call the office at 419-668-0269.

• Feb. 25 — Chamber Home & Business Show at Norwalk Middle School. The United Fund will serve lunch at the annual event.

• April 27 — Tool Time with the United Fund. The annual event will be held in the Pickworth Building at the Huron County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the event and the grand-prize drawing are available at the United Fund office.

Dine Out for the FUNd of It is back. A portion of the day’s sales will go toward the 2017 Community Campaign to help 37 local programs and grants. 

Here is the schedule:

• Wednesday — East of Chicago, Norwalk.

• Jan. 18 — Bohemian Wrapsody.

• Jan. 25 — Pean’s Pizza, Monroeville (4 to 10 p.m.).

• Feb. 1 — Brew Pot, Wakeman.

• Feb. 8 — Pizza Post.

• Feb. 15 — Wakeman Elevator Craft Beer and Wine Barn.

• Feb. 22 — Marco’s Pizza (now has seating).

• March 1 — The Freight House Pub & Grill.

• March 8 — Bluto’s.

• March 15 — Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ.

• March 22 — East of Chicago, Norwalk.

• March 29 — Bohemian Wrapsody.

• April 5 — Cameo at the Creek.

