Drug epidemic claims another young life

A 2015 Edison High graduate, she had been active in majorettes, drama, band, Chargerettes and Baton Academy Twirlers of Norwalk.

But she also struggled with drug addiction. And on Thursday, it took the life of this 20-year-old woman — one of many young residents who have suffered a drug-related death in this area during the past several years.

Cooley’s obituary, provided by Evans Funeral Home in Norwalk, included this message: “Her family wants to express to her friends that when you know something is wrong, even at the risk of losing a friendship, please reach out and speak out. Emily struggled with drug addiction, and even after a year in a Florida rehabilitation center she returned back to her hometown familiar friends, and overdosed.”

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main St., where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Olena Cemetery.