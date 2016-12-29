'Definitive Norwalkian' was 'community-minded'

That’s what Chris Castle, assistant director at the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., had to say about the life of businessman Kenneth E. Conway. The 82-year-old Norwalk man died Tuesday at Gaymont Nursing Center.

“He was a do-er,” Castle said.

“His love for Norwalk was contagious and his commitment to it was unparalleled. For decades, Mr. Conway was the definitive Norwalkian. Those of us who've chosen to serve this city would do well to follow the path that he created — not through singular moments of zeal, but through decades of constant application and profound dignity,” added Castle, who represents the fourth ward on Norwalk city council.

Conway moved to Norwalk from the Cleveland area at the age of 6. His wife, Janet, died Nov. 28, 2010 at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

“They were college sweethearts,” said the Rev. Fred Wiechers, the couple’s pastor at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. “They went to college in Denison (University).”

Their daughter is Kathy Olak, of Milan.

“He adored his (twin) granddaughters,” Olak said, referring to her 15-year-old daughters, Regan and Kaitlynn.

“He was always dedicated to his wife,” said Wiechers, who remembered Conway regularly went to the Cleveland Clinic for his wife’s medical appointments. “He always put his family first.

“He was a member his whole life. So was his wife,” he said.

Conway’s father started the Norwalk Parts Co. and they worked together for many years. The company eventually became Parts Distributors, Inc.

“After Ken's daughter, Kathy, married Tom Olak, Tom joined Ken in running the family business,” Castle said.

“He was always friendly,” Wiechers said in a separate interview, referring to Conway. “He was first and foremost a businessman. A good businessman is a good, outgoing person.”

John Flickinger knew Conway through business relationships. The owner of Flickinger Insurance in Norwalk remembered Conway as a longtime businessman who was well respected.

“He and his wife were great community leaders,” Flickinger said. “They were a team.”

Conway was a member of Norwalk's sesquicentennial committee, the Norwalk Rotary and for 10 years was president of the Huron County Humane Society.

“He was very charity-minded. He was community-minded. He served on several boards; that was very important to him,” Olak said.

“He didn’t want a lot of notoriety,” Conway’s daughter added. “He preferred to work behind the scenes.”

Conway served on the boards of the Red Cross, Firelands Regional Medical Center and the former Sandusky Memorial Hospital. He was named emeritus board member at Sandusky Memorial.

“He was very much into Lionel trains,” Olak said.

Conway was an avid football fan. Olak said it wasn’t unusual for her father to attend a Norwalk Truckers game on a Friday, go to a college game the next day and on Sunday, watch the Cleveland Browns in person. She remembered her father had Browns season tickets for long enough he eventually watched games in the same section as the players’ wives at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

“During a 1960 radio interview with KYW radio in Cleveland, Mr. Conway was quoted as saying that Norwalk is ‘a town in which the graciousness of the past and progressiveness and drive of modern industry and business are congenial neighbors,’ adding that ‘it's a diverse and progressive town, but most of all it's a people’s town,’” Castle said.

“During the radio program, when describing the homes along West Main Street, Ken said ‘against this background of respect and preservation of the past flourishes some of the most modern of industries,’” he added.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home, Norwalk. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.