Siblings want grave site mementos returned — no questions asked

They said they don’t understand why someone would steal the mementos from the mailbox at their mother’s grave. The Barman siblings simply want someone to return the mementos — no questions asked.

When they were younger, Jordan, Shalyn and Austin Barman would put letters, notes, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day cards for their mother, honor-roll papers and even school projects in the mailbox.

“It was a symbolic way of staying up to date with her,” Jordan said.

Lately the siblings had gone to the Woodlawn Cemetery grave site to look through what they had left for their mother to reflect on memories.

“I can’t believe after 17 years someone would take them,” said Shalyn, who was 6 years old when her mother died in April 1999.

Her brothers, Jordan, now 26, and Austin, 22, agree.

“There has never been a problem with it before,” said Austin, who lives in Monroeville.

Jamie Ebert, the Woodlawn Cemetery superintendent for 18 years, said he buried Deborah Barman.

“That mailbox showed up about two weeks later,” said Ebert, who retired in 2014.

Ebert said his wife explained to him that mailboxes are ways children process their grief.

“It was fine with me,” added Ebert, who on his own added a post to the mailbox so it wouldn’t get hit by a lawnmower.

“Theft’s a problem out there,” he said, referring to the cemetery. “But it’s mostly decorations and live plants.”

The current Woodlawn Cemetery superintendent couldn’t be reached for comment.

Shortly after Deborah’s death at age 32, her family placed a standard mailbox beside her headstone so her children could share correspondence and their accomplishments with their mother.

“We painted it green. It was her favorite color,” said their father, Tony Barman. “We had to talk to the groundskeeper to get permission to keep it.”

The bottom of the mailbox sits directly on the headstone. When the door opens, it rests on the stone. Tony said the mailbox was placed that way so it would face away from the wind.

“They never said anything about the mailbox because it’s out of the way,” Jordan said. “We used to celebrate birthdays every so often (there).”

The Barman family noticed the mementos were missing in October. As of just before Christmas, they hadn’t notified the Norwalk Police Department, saying they weren’t sure what officers could do about it.

“I’m sure this is an isolated incident,” Tony said.

Sgt. Tom Cook said police “very rarely” hear about items being stolen from Woodlawn Cemetery and certainly not on a constant basis.

“I’m talking one or two (reports) a year,” he added. “I don’t remember seeing any reports like (the Barman incident) at all.”

In similar situations, Cook recommends residents file a theft report.

“Definitely call us,” he said. “We can step up patrol in that area.

“You never know,” Cook added. “We come across the weirdest stuff in the weirdest places.”

Jordan said he is “confused and upset” about the theft, noting that nobody would have anything to gain from taking the mementos.

His sister agreed. Shalyn, 24, of Monroeville, said she is upset, angry and confused about what happened.

“I don’t understand why somebody would do it,” she said.

If anyone has any information about the memento thefts, you are encouraged to call 419-577-6329.