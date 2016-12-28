OSHA cites Lauren Mfg. after worker suffers severe injury

The New Philadelphia company has been placed on OSHA'S Severe Violators Enforcement Program.

OSHA announced in a press release that its inspectors identified four repeated, six serious and three other-than-serious safety violations of machine safety procedures at Lauren Mfg. at 2228 Reiser Ave. On June 22, a pneumatic bench cutter severed a 27-year-old employee's finger as she cut rubber material. Inspectors found Lauren Mfg. did not adjust the machine's light curtains -- which serve as safeguards — properly to prevent the worker's hand from coming into contact with the machine's operating parts.

“Any instance of employee injury is deeply personal for each member of our organization,” said Chuck Laney, Lauren International vice president of safety and continuous improvement, in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Employee safety is our highest obligation and a core value for our company.

“Throughout this entire process, Lauren Manufacturing has cooperated with OSHA officials to the fullest extent. We have received the recent communication from OSHA about their proposed citations and penalties, we are reviewing the information, and we have scheduled our informal conference for the first week of January in Columbus. We look forward to our discussions with OSHA regarding the many steps we have taken to provide a safe environment for our employees and will use this process to continue to improve our operations.”

The company was given 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

“Companies need to evaluate safety procedures to protect employees from injuries on the job,” said Larry Johnson, OSHA's area director in Columbus. “Particularly, they need to take a hard look at machinery operations and how workers are trained on safety.”

Additionally, OSHA discovered Lauren Mfg.:

• Allowed temporary workers to operate machinery without training on proper procedures to isolate energy to operating parts during service and maintenance, a process known as "lockout/tag out."

• Failed to develop and implement adequate lockout/tag out procedures and periodically inspect such procedures.

• Did not provide protective footwear or adequate personnel protective equipment to protect employees from burns.

• Exposed workers to live electrical contacts.

According to OSHA, the June 22 incident continues the company's history of preventable worker injuries and safety violations. In January 2015, OSHA cited the company for lack of machine safety procedures after a worker's hand was crushed in a hydraulic mold press. The agency cited the company for four safety violations in that case.

“Over the past eight months, our organization has made strides in our overall safety program, and we are confident that our employees are more engaged in improving our safety culture in all of our facilities,” Laney said. “We have set very aggressive goals of zero recordable and lost-time accidents for 2017 and are investing time and resources to achieve this.

“At Lauren, we will continue to work very hard to protect the health and well-being of all of our employees. While it can be a rigorous process, we embrace OSHA's investigation as another opportunity to improve our safety programs.”

Lauren Mfg. makes molded and extruded polymer solutions and engineered products from organic, silicone, thermoplastics and other specialty polymers. Lauren Mfg. is the flagship company of those under the Lauren International umbrella.

