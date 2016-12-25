Music boosters to host 2nd Monte Carlo Night

The Heilman building doors at the New London Recreation Park will open at 5 p.m. A buffet-style dinner provided by Uncle Dudley's Catering will be served starting at 6. Live music from the Around the Block Band will begin during dinner.

This 21 and over event is $30 per person. Your ticket includes an entry into the Queen of Hearts Game. Basket Raffles's, 50/ 0 and Game of Chance will make for an enjoyable night while supporting the young and talented students of New London Local Schools and the music department.

Ticket are on sale until Jan. 13 and are by pre-sale only. To purchase your ticket, contact the boosters on Facebook at “New London Wildcat Music Boosters.” Ticket order forms can also be picked up from the Wildcat Connections Restaurant or Gas Depot in New London.