Holidays won't affect trash pickup

Typically, trash collection in Norwalk is delayed a day due to a holiday. But because the next two holidays fall on Sunday, collection will remain on the regular schedule before and following Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

“Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays falling on Sundays this year, waste collection will follow regular pick-up schedules,” said Chris Jones, Republic Services general manager.

This applies to residents in the cities of Bellevue, Sandusky, Fremont and Huron, among other places. Customers are reminded that many items left over from holiday celebrations can be recycled.

“Aluminum food cans, broth cartons, glass bottles, milk jugs, cardboard gift boxes and gift wrap can be recycled,” Jones said. “Please remove any ribbons or bows and be sure that recyclables are completely empty, rinsed and dry before placing them in a recycling bin.”