HCBDD building community connections one dart at a time

For the Huron County Bears team — fielded by the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HCBDD) — it doesn’t get much better than this.

The Bears are one of eight teams competing in the primarily church-affiliated dartball league; other teams are from Adario, Fitchville Methodist, Florence First Congregational, Norwalk Calvary Baptist, Norwalk Lutheran and two from Oxford United Church of Christ.

“We’ve been involved with this league for about three years,” said Jaimie Perry, HCBDD’s community integration manager. “We have 12 people on the team, which includes two staff members. I was approached about forming a team because a number of individuals we support had been playing on church leagues for some time, and there was a lot of interest.

“Mark Hoffman has the most experience of any of us; he started playing dartball when he was young with his dad and brother at the Legion in New London,” she continued. “One of the players on another team told me that he remembered Mark playing when he was younger. His dad would go up and hand Mark the darts one by one so he wouldn’t throw them all at the same time.”

She paused and smiled, then said: “It’s a good day for Mark when he has dartball that night; he’ll usually call me and leave a voice mail about it, because he’s so excited. When he walks down those stairs at Bronson, he’s always got a smile from ear to ear.”

The league runs from November through February, with a tournament and banquet in early March for all the teams. Awards are given for most home runs, most RBIs, best batting average on each team, and the best batting average overall in the league.

After each game, there is a shared meal, with the home team supplying the food.

“All the players sit down together to eat and talk. It’s a really good way to help people be more involved with other community members in a fun and relaxed environment,” Perry said. “The players on the other teams joke around with the guys on our team a lot. Usually, the teams are supposed to sit on opposing benches--but one night, one of our players tugged the ear of an opponent for good luck, and suddenly all the players were sitting mixed together. It was great.

“Bronson has always been very supportive and accommodating with us,” Perry added. “There aren’t a lot of places that have that kind of open, welcoming attitude. From the first time we were there, I didn’t feel like I had to worry about the environment for our players, or anyone being rude.”

According to Perry, league president Jim Witter is always looking for more churches and community members to join and participate. Teams must have a minimum of six players and a maximum of 12.

She explained that dartball has traditionally been a male-only game, but “we like to throw our mix in there — they made exceptions for our female players. It’s a fun activity for couples as well.”

Interested players may contact Witter at 419-668-1386.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Barbara Wrabel, MSW, serves as community outreach specialist for the Huron County Board of DD.