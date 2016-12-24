On Feb. 24, Calvin James Frado “was born into heaven at birth,” having died from meconium aspiration syndrome. That means his lungs couldn’t function at birth.

More, of Norwalk, said her grandson was full-term and healthy and there were no warning signs. Calvin’s parents are James and Jordan Frado.

“You have to deal with the shock of it, but when have faith, you know there’s always a plan. You trust in the plan,” More said. “You don’t always like the plan. When you have a relationship with God, you trust Him.

“So we wanted to do something good. We wanted to turn a tragedy into a triumph,” she added.

Soon was born the Calvin’s Love movement, to get teachable Bibles into the hands of as many young readers as possible. Tax-deductible donations can be made to: Calvin’s Love, P.O. Box 1212, Ashland Ohio, 44805.

“What I’m trying to do is collect the money and the donations and then buy the Bibles and then give them away,” More said.

Donations are being accepted so the Bibles can be distributed to various groups and organizations.

“My husband and I, and our families, have tried to make sense of why this would happen. It was the most devastating time of our lives. God gave us peace and numbness in those days just to survive and we knew we had to trust His plan. We needed to turn this tragedy into a triumph and the only way for that to happen was to advance the kingdom of God,” wrote Jordan Frado on the calvinslove.com website.

Being women of faith, More, Frado and More’s mother, Barb Van Fleet, began looking toward Scripture for answers and comfort after the newborn’s death.

“The next day I was seeking answers in the Bible,” More said. “I really prayed hard about not wanting to waste his life. There had to be purpose in his death.”

She went online and did a search for “trials and tribulations” and “death of a baby.”

“To see what God had to say about it,” More said. “I was trying to find answers; I was trying to make sense (of the situation).”

More found comfort in Jeremiah 1:5, which in the New International Version, says: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

Another verse that helped More and her family was 1 Samuel 1:27-28 (NIV): “I prayed for this child and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. So now I give him to the Lord. For his whole life he will be given over to the Lord. And he worshiped the Lord there.”

More said she and Frado decided they wanted children to be exposed to the word of God as early as possible, “from the beginning of life.” More said the original plan was to get a Bible to all newborns “because they’d be classmates.”

“We decided to expand it, not limit it,” she added.

So, they amended their goal to get a Bible into the hands of as many small children as possible.

“We don’t care who the Bibles go to. We just want them to go where children are,” More said.

Most recently, Bibles have been distributed to The Salvation Army, Abigail Pregnancy Services, the Norwalk Alliance Church and Norwalk Rotary.

“A Bellevue resident wants to share our ministry,” More said, referring to Doug Gildenmeister. “We even had people donate money in someone’s memory.”

Frado, a Maplehurst Elementary first-grade teacher, chose the “Say & Pray Bible.” On each page is artwork based on a Bible story, a short summary of the passage and words next to the objects and animals in the picture. On the opposite page is a Bible verse and short prayer.

“(My daughter) likes the teaching, readable part of this and the simplicity of the board book. She really liked (how) it teaches kids to pray to God by talking to God,” More said. “It’s a teachable Bible.”

More and Frado partnered with James Frado, pastor of the Richland Church of the Brethren in Ashland.

“They took on our ministry at the church so we can be a 501(c)3, so all donations are tax-deductible,” More said.

“The strength of the community held us up,” More said, reflecting on the aftermath of her grandson’s death. “We very much want to thank the community for their love, strength and prayers.”

A raffle called “Celebrating Calvin’s Love” is being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 — what would have been Calvin’s first birthday. The event is being at the Norwalk Alliance Church, 2755 S. U.S. 250.

The prizes include: A leather chiar donated by Norwalk Furniture, 50-inch Samsung 4K flat-screen TV, Perry’s Monument and $100 cash.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. All proceeds go to Bibles for Babies. Tickets can be purchased at: Ewell & Associates, Inc., 35 Benedict Ave.; Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave.; Sheri’s Coffee House, 27 Whittlesey Ave.; When Pigs Fly, 31 E. Main St.; and Christian Roberts Salon & Spa, 17 W. Seminary St.