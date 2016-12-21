Thieves have new way of stealing your credit card information

During the past few months, the use of illegal skimmers has been highlighted statewide.

These devices, often placed inside gasoline pump credit-card readers, can steal a person’s information.

Now, shoppers should be alerted to a new type of skimmer scam.

There is a very thin device that fits over credit-card readers inside gas stations, retail establishments and convenience stores.

It gives the scammers the ability to get all the card information of people who pay inside the station or store with a Bluetooth connection to the perpetrator’s phone or laptop computer. This skimmer is not easily detected and can be slipped on the card reader within one to two seconds while employees are distracted.

One of these types of new skimmers was found recently in Hamilton County. Two other skimmers were discovered in Butler County.

Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach encourages residents to be extra careful.

“Now, it’s more than just gas pumps,” the auditor said about skimmers.

John McClaflin, sealer of weights and measures at the Huron County Auditor’s Office, said it’s a good idea to thoroughly investigate any credit-card readers, ATM machines or self-checkout devices for anything unusual.

“Be very aware,” McClaflin said.

Both McClaflin and Tkach said, if possible, it’s always safer to use cash for transactions.

Anyone with questions can call the auditor’s office at 419-668-4304.