Cavs deny dying man's request

Willard’s Bruce Barnard has been told his dying wish would not become a reality.

Since mid-November, thousands of people have learned about the story of veteran and Lou Gehrig's disease-sufferer Bruce Barnard’s dying wish — to meet with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick start a campaign that would raise funds to find a cure for the disease that’s killing him.

On Jan. 4, 2014 Barnard was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

This incurable progressive neurodegenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It breaks down muscles slowly, impacting the way a person moves, until it ultimately reaches a muscle vital for sustaining life, killing its victim.

Barnard has been given just a few weeks left to live. Those weeks seemed far bleaker when he received the phone call from the ALS Foundation informing him that the Cavs had been unable to furnish his wish to meet with LeBron and the rest of the team.

“The ALS (Foundation) did reach out to us about this recently and we invited Mr. Barnard to attend a game,” said Tad Carper, senior vice-president of communication with the Cavs.

Carper said they were able to offer four tickets, one of which would need to be for Barnard, and to offer tickets and merchandise for any fundraising efforts on Barnards part. But a meeting with LeBron was not part of the offer.

The news greatly discouraged and disappointed Barnard.

“If I sit in the wheelchair for more than an hour, I get sick (and am in a lot of pain),” Barnard said, results of the ALS.

“I would have been willing to sit in it for six hours with the drive there and back if I could talk with LeBron James. That would be worth it. I know he could raise the money if he got behind it ... As far as I’m concerned, the Cavaliers are dead to me now. I do not want to watch them. I will burn my hats and all my coats and everything. I will torch them all. I don’t want anything to do with them. If they can’t help me, I don’t want anything to do with them. I’ll be dead in a few weeks anyway, so they won’t worry about little old me.”

The bitterness gave way to grief for the dying man.

“It takes billions of dollars for the research and in my opinion he was the only one that could that,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of money — tens of millions of dollars or billions of funding. No one can raise as much as the Cleveland sports teams could have. If the Cavaliers would have done, and if LeBron could have done it, he’s the only one that could have done it. He has all the connections.

“I’m fed up. Mankind is its own worse enemy,” Barnard said as he gave way to tears that held back. “It’s doesn’t want to help each other. I’ve done nothing. I haven’t done anything. I thought it was all coming together. But I’ve done nothing. The money will never be enough (now).”

A measure of good news was on the way, though.

Christie Lane steps up to help Barnard’s cause

While Christie Lane Industries most likely won’t raise billions of dollars, Barnard’s wife, Cathy, said “something is better than nothing.”

Christie Lane intends to help with that “something” by donating the proceeds from their next project to ALS research in honor of Barnard.

”We have a group of volunteers that go to the Willard nursing home who have a lot of different projects,” said John Schultz, executive office Christie Lane Industries.

“One of the projects they do is where they make batches of soap to sell and donate the money to different charities. Like right now they’re finishing up raising money for Teen Challenge. So far they have raised $380 for Teen Challenge. They still have a batch to sell so after that it will be well over $500. Then the next charity will be the Willard branch of ALS (research support).”

Schultz expects that to begin in early January, but the group is already planning for it.

“It’s not really official yet if they’ll do it or not, but they were thinking of putting a small message on each bar of soap for this project,” he said. “This is part of the way we help adults with disabilities to connect with the community. They do a lot with the Willard Willows and have met a lot of people and listen to their stories and obviously Bruce has a lot to talk about. They all like him a lot. I think they just heard his story and wanted to help.”

Schwartz said the fundraiser will go on as long there is interest for it; if there’s more interest, they’ll extend it.

“If people are interested, we’ll keep it going,” he said. “Otherwise we’ll do a couple batches of soap.”

Anyone who would like more information on the fundraiser can call Christie Lane Industries at 419-706-5135.

Area residents also can help support ALS research by donating to a charity.

“If someone was going to donate to (a charity) this year, the ALS Foundation would be a good choice,” Barnard said.

* * *

UPDATE: The Reflector has been informed that the Cleveland Cavaliers do not deal with any request regarding LeBron James, but that all such requests are dealt with through the LeBron James Family Foundation. The Cavs and their departments have no dealings with granting or denying requests dealing with James, which all solely go through the LeBron James Family Foundation. As it stated in this story, they did offer him four tickets to a game and fundraiser materials, such as tickets and merchandise.