Officials review response to elevated levels of lead in Norwalk schools' water

“I am extremely appreciative to our community partners, families and staff for their assistance and support as we worked to resolve the issue with our fixtures,” he told the Reflector.

Fisk, in letter sent home Thursday to parents, said “the district is completing a flushing policy for boil advisories, water main breaks and for re-opening the schools following extended breaks.”

“On Monday, Dec. 19, the Norwalk City School district will bring our fixtures for consumable water that have been shut down since August 2016 back online. This will mark the conclusion of our response to the elevated lead levels which were detected in some of our fixtures,” the superintendent wrote in the letter.

During the first week of December, officials said they “properly cleaned” seven fixtures with elevated lead levels and flushed them with water. It was determined during a second round of follow-up testing that three of the fixtures had elevated levels.

“These three fixtures have been permanently removed from service,” Fisk told parents.

Fisk encourages residents to call him at the district office at 419-668-2779 to discuss any questions they may have.

Huron County Public Health credits “a coordinated response” to handling the issue which arose in August when the school district proactively tested water fixtures in all the buildings for lead levels. At the time, five of the six schools failed the lead-water tests.

School officials announced the situation Aug. 24.

“Since August, (the) Norwalk City School district, Huron County Public Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and the city of Norwalk have worked diligently to remediate this issue,” said Jessica Colvin, public information officer for the health department.

The partners have taken the following actions:

• Replacement and/or repair of the affected water fixtures throughout the school district

• Follow-up water testing

• Blood lead-screening events

• Policies to help maintain water quality in local schools

“Ten samples taken from sinks and drinking fountains throughout the district in August 2016 returned lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standard,” Colvin said in a prepared statement.

Fisk, in his letter to the parents, announced that “the district concluded the testing process for all consumable sources of water district-wide, expect for Norwalk High School” last week.

“As you may remember, our initial testing in Norwalk High School resulted in zero fixtures that were above the EPA standard,” he added.

The district replaced or repaired each of the affected fixtures, proactively replacing additional ones of the same make/model. The affected fixtures remained offline until follow-up testing was complete.

“During the first follow-up round of testing, HCPH tested any consumable water source that was either 1) replaced following the first round of testing or 2) was not tested during the initial testing,” Colvin said.

“During this round of testing, seven fixtures returned elevated results. This did not include any fixtures that were previously replaced or remediated,” the health department spokeswoman added.

The health department hosted blood lead-screening events Aug. 29 and 30 at Norwalk Middle School for district students and teachers. Officials completed 179 screenings.

“These tests were either funded through the clients’ private insurance or provided free of charge by (the) Norwalk City Schools district for individuals without insurance. Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Huron County Medical Reserve Corps played a large role in providing volunteers to staff the event, along with public health nurses from Huron County Public Health,” Colvin said.

“One client’s test results returned results over 5μg/dL and one client’s sample was deemed ‘untestable’ by the laboratory. Based on these results, one out of 179 or .56 percent of those tested returned elevated blood lead levels,” she continued. “This is close to what would be expected based on comparisons with previous years.”

Huron County Health Commissioner Tim Hollinger, in a prepared statement, said “these results lead us to believe that that the child with elevated blood lead levels was/is exposed to lead within an environment outside of the school setting” — but he noted officials can’t say that with all certainty.

“If the issue were within the school, we would have expected to see a larger number of children with elevated blood levels,” Hollinger added.