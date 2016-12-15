Norwalk crews battle 6 water line breaks in 10 days

Another water line break.

It was an especially long Monday followed by an early-rise in the wee hours of Tuesday morning for city street department employees. There were three breaks, including a time-consuming job off Woodlawn Avenue that put all hands on deck fixing a ruptured main along with a split in the service line to a residence. And to add to the difficulty, the fractures were six-feet down.

“Six in the last 10 days,” General Service Superintendent Wally Ritchie said. “It’s an early start for what will probably reach 100 before the season is over. It’s a matter of the city having water lines that have some age on them, be it the 4-inch all the way up to the 18-inch. And it seems like the trend is a bit early, although it does not have to be bone-chilling cold. The freezing, followed by a thaw and then a re-freeze is certainly a factor.”

Shortly after the crew left the seven-hour repair Monday night they were back in action in the wee hours of Tuesday morning on Collingwood Avenue near Maplehurst Elementary.

“It becomes a lot bigger job if we have to cut out a section of pipe rather than just putting a band on the fracture,” Ritchie said. “The one off Woodlawn broke by the tap which made it more work because we not only had to cut out a piece of the main but also had to make a new tap.”

Ritchie said his crews make an effort at trying to fix the breaks “live” — not shutting off water valves.

“We have the Hydro Vacuum that sucks up water, ground and everything loose, hopefully faster than it fills the excavation site,” he said. “We run the Vac full go, blasting the pipe as clean as possible while at the same time vacuuming up everything. The guys get wet but it saves a lot of time. Barnacles grow on the pipe and have to be chipped off to get the good seal — all critical work prior to putting the band on.”

Ritchie said his 20 employees are very good at making time-saving decisions on these water-line fractures.

“The bottom line is they still have to dig and repair and it takes time even though city hall has approved the purchase of two mini-excavators. We also have a ground-sound unit that picks up an unnatural flow of water.

“Where that unit gives us the loudest return is where we dig,” Ritchie said. “But first we have our back hoe, the Vac and the dump trucks in place.

“Two weeks ago we had a leak and fixed it ‘live,’ but not without an incident where the velocity of the stream blew a hole through the employees overhauls. It’s just one of the hazards but not going to a valve many times means less post-fix problems, including the boil advisories.

“When the guys are in the pit when it is below 20 degrees, there is always the problem of clothes freezing so solid that they have trouble getting into position to work on the repair.”

Unless traffic management people are needed, a crew of four tackles the job.

“We are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Ritchie said. “And no one knows that more than these guys. They know what the job entails when they get the call. They know they have to stay the course no matter the weather or added unforeseen problems. We have 20 guys, all who have been trained on water-line repair. And if a 21st is needed, I will take my turn.”

Asstant Superintendent Aaron Osborn, an 18-year veteran, is familiar with every water line on the grid. Not only is he the answer man when it comes to repair, he also has a waste-water license which makes him even more valuable.

Photo cutlines: Photo by Don Hohler

It was all hand on deck Monday evening as city repair crews face a water line rupture on the south side that made it necessary to cut out a section of the main line and also install a new service line tap, a seven-hour job in bone-chilling cold. It was their second repair job of the day. A third would follow on the north end early Tuesday morning.