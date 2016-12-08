Donuts with Dads 'is precious time' together

“It’s great for Alaina and I,” said Mike Seitz, Ziemke’s grandfather. “Her dad couldn’t make it because he works, so I’m glad to fill in.”

Donuts with Dad is an annual event at elementary schools.

It’s not unusual for Seitz and his granddaughter to have some bonding time.

“We just went to the (Norwalk) girls’ basketball game (Tuesday) night,” he said.

“We watched her cousin play,” added Seitz, referring to Leah Malson, who is on the Norwalk High School varsity squad.

Craig Keegan said he thinks Donuts with Dad is a wonderful opportunity to spend more time with his daughter.

“I have shared parenting, so every moment is precious time,” he said. “Any extra time I can get, Dad will get.”

Nearby, Pleasant Elementary third-grade student Maddison Trenor enjoyed donuts with her father, Jeremy.

“I work all summer. I drive for work, so it’s nice to be able to do this,” Jeremy said with a smile.

Jason Dills took the day off Wednesday to spend time with his daughter Carley.

“We play on our Xbox together,” said Carley, who also plays hide-and-seek with her father.

Eli White and his son Aiden and bond over their mutual love for the “Star Wars” films. They plan to take the entire family to see “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” when it is released Dec. 16.

“We’ve bought our tickets. We’re ready to roll,” the father said.

His son literally wears his love for the science-fiction saga set “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.” The strap of his Chewbacca backpack resembles the Wookiee’s bandolier. Beside the third-grader was his lunch box fashioned after BB-8, the droid in “The Force Awakens.”

In fact, the Whites met the tall, hairy warrior nicknamed “Chewie” during a family vacation at Disney World.

Aiden’s father enjoys the special time that Donuts with Dads affords him.

“Dads don’t get to come to school without Mom in tow. He gets to show me his classroom afterward,” Eli said.

And when they were finished eating donuts, Eli asked his son to escort him to his room.