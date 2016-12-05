New park in Norwalk to provide baseball, softball and football fields

In order to provide local youth athletes with access to sufficient practice and playing facilities in our area, our corporation will build the park, manage the schedule and maintain the facility. Our goal is to raise enough money to construct a quality facility with a baseball field, softball field and football field open to local youth sports programs, including travel teams and high school teams from Norwalk, including Norwalk Catholic School, and surrounding areas.

Norwalk is well known in Ohio for providing quality contractors. The park will be a tribute to all contractors in the Norwalk area, past and present. We would like to pay tribute to those who started contracting in this area as well as those who currently are in business and helped build the park. All labor will be donated from several top-notch contractors and numerous quality individuals from the area. A good number of local contractors already have stepped up and provided donations to get the project rolling.

Maple City Development Inc. donated more than 10 acres to build the project. Adam Weaver and Contractors Design Engineering LTD designed and did the layout for the project. Marvin Smith, Brian McFadden and Smith Paving & Excavating Inc. did the clearing of trees. Jason Schaffer and Mark Schaffer Excavating & Trucking Inc. did all the dirt work and drainage to get us to where we stand today with grass growing.

Several contractors donated the use of their equipment and several already have given financial donations.

Our goal is to play football on the site next fall and baseball/softball in the spring of 2018.

We still have a ways to go fundraising and building. Anyone interested in assisting via donation, volunteering, advertising or who have questions regarding the facility, please email me at ddilgerspe@aol.com or mail P.O. Box 511, Norwalk,.

We hope to help make Norwalk a place where kids want to return and raise their families. We want to build a facility kids and their families can be proud of, as well as paying tribute to an industry that has been very good to the Norwalk area.

Derek Dilger is a Norwalk resident. He is a member and spokesman for the Norwalk Area Friends of Youth Sports.