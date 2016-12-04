What's up with the flags in Norwalk?

But have you ever wondered about why the flags are up and when they’re down?

“We work with the (Huron County) Chamber of Commerce, (who) is collaborating with us,” Norwalk Safety-Service Director Dan Wendt said.

Depending on the weather, the flags go up from the spring or May through Veterans Day, he added.

Chamber volunteers or workers have been assisting the city with putting up the flags. Wendt said that partnership has helped Norwalk save money since workers from the general services department aren’t spending city funds to do the job.

“It is a lot of hard work,” he added. “Right now we’re really happy the chamber of commerce is helping us.”

Melissa James, chamber of commerce executive director, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

During the NHRA Nationals held at Summit Motorsports Park, the city puts up checkered flags. The four-day event takes place Thursday through Sunday in late June.

It’s unknown how long that tradition has been happening. Summit President Bill Bader Jr. was unavailable for comment Friday.

“Those flags are owned by the city,” said Wendt, referring to the American and checkered flags.

Wendt said the checkered flags take a little bit longer to put up because the crew has to fasten them to the utility poles since there have been thefts in the past.

“The checkered flags have been taken here and there,” said the safety-service director, who noted the thefts haven’t been a widespread problem.

Wendt said the theft of American flags hasn’t been a problem because people respect it.