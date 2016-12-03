Willard Memorial Library hosting open house, tours today

The public will be invited to tour the newly renovated library at 6 West Emerald St., Willard which will open its doors for a special ribbon cutting and small celebration.

After the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, tours of the facility and all it has to offer will be offered every half hour until 1 p.m. Refreshments will also be available.

A few of its services now include, books and ebooks, help with your e-reader or tablet, DVDs, computers and WiFi, family movie night, special programs for adults as well as kids, faxing, laminating, copying, Golden Buckeye card applications, voter registrations and absentee ballot applications.

The renovations came about after the community recently passed the library’s levy.

In Wakeman, there are other exciting plans today, ones that promise to bring Christmas joy to all who attend.

Wakeman is planning a full day of holiday activities today, fit for the whole family to enjoy from breakfast with Santa to visiting Santa in his workshop before heading home. This is the third year the village will hold their special Christmas in the Village where everyone gets involved and there’s something for all ages to enjoy. It will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. and run all day until Santa packs up and head back north at 9 p.m. Check norwalkreflector.com for a full list of activities, times and locations.