Progress continues on massive project

Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder gave the Reflector a tour of the Jaycee Park construction site Thursday.

The Mosser Construction crew is doing steel work for the floor of the basin. The Fremont company has been contracted for $4.5 million overall.

“The bulk of the work going on is steel work,” Snyder said. “The basin is over $1.5 million.”

With a 500,000 gallon capacity, the basin will be 100 by 80 feet and 15 feet deep.

“Think of it as an underground storage container,” Snyder said. “It stores the sewage until it can be pumped away.”

The floor will slope so the sewage will end up in the lift station.

The project started when school started this fall and the planned completion date is late spring or early summer.

“We had a contract with Underground Utilities that just finished this week. They did get under $2 million of work,” Snyder said.

“They did all the (sewer) pipes leading up to the park,” he added. “The bulk of the work going on now is steel work.”

The pipes run under the railroad tracks from Water Street.

The old lift station had been in use since the 1970s and was upgraded in 1994.

Snyder said when the system couldn’t flow north, it would overflow into Norwalk Creek, which runs through Jaycee Park.

“We don’t take drinking water from Norwalk Creek; we take drinking water from the reservoir,” he explained.

The lift station will service residents living south of the creek and includes Pleasant Elementary, the Huron County Jail and various subdivisions off Norwood Avenue.

“Most everything south of Main Street comes to the lift station,” Snyder said.

Mike Stoll is the resident project representative.

“The project has maintained progress. We have never had any shutdowns,” he said.

Through the winter, Stoll said the crew will be doing cold-weather concrete work and if the weather holds up, will be at the site during Christmas and New Year’s.

Snyder gave an update on the recreation improvements to Jaycee Park.

“The furthest east tennis court will be restored. The next court will be converted into pickle ball,” he said. “They’ve been using the tennis courts as a work area.”

There also will be parking on the southwest corner, north of the creek. A pavilion, playground with a rubberized surface and basketball court will be in the same area. A paved sidewalk will go from the bridge to the tennis courts.

“The (budget) allowance is paying for some of these items — not all of them,” Snyder said. “Park restoration is slated for April of next year.”