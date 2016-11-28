'I never thought it would happen … but obviously I was wrong'

And while training for “active shooter” situations is as common in educational institutions today as tornado and fire drills, students typically don’t expect it to happen at their school or university.

But terror on campus can strike anywhere, anytime.

Several residents from this area who are now students at The Ohio State University discovered that sad fact Monday morning. Here are the comments from four of them.

Alyssa Tuttle, freshman from Norwalk

“I was in the chemistry lab across the street (Celeste Lab on North Campus),” Tuttle said. “My heart skipped a little when we all got the alert, but my chemistry professor immediately stopped the lecture and told us where to go before barricading the door. Once we were locked in, I felt better and trusted that the police were on their way.”

Tuttle said it’s “not exactly” something she expected to happen at her school.

“I work as an office assistant in my residence hall, and part of training was to watch the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ video about active shooters. I felt well-informed, but never dreamed that I might actually have to put it into practice,” she said.

Tuttle said she doesn’t intend to allow this experience to change her day-to-day life and let fear get the best of her.

“I feel very comfortable here, and I know that I can't stay hidden in my dorm forever,” she said. “Tomorrow is a new day; I will continue to be aware of my surroundings. If I change anything, I think I would try to find alternative ways to get to and from each building. Something I realized today was that I really only knew one way out of the building I was in, and that made me nervous once we barricaded the entrance I normally use.”

Abby Pitts, freshman from Perkins

“I'd never thought about it before,” Pitts said when asked if it ever crossed her mind something like this could happen on her campus.

“I just woke up and went to class like I always do, then I was in calculus and all of sudden we were getting the alerts that there was an active shooter in the school. It could happen at any time. You just never know. It will definitely be weird (going to class Tuesday).

“I was in my calculus lecture on 18th Ave. I was pretty close,” she said. “We got the alerts through our phones so everyone was looking around like, ‘What’s going on?’ My professor didn’t even know, so she just kept teaching until we heard someone shout, ‘There's a shooting’. Then she stopped teaching and some people left the room. It was a large lecture room so I stayed in the lecture hall. ... The doors didn't lock so anyone could have walked in at anytime. Any time anyone walked in, my heart dropped. I kept thinking, ‘Oh no!’ I was pretty scared. It helped having a lot of other people around me, though, others that weren't totally freaking out. Everyone had the news up on their laptops and, of course, social media was going crazy with information, so we just listened until it was over.”

Trenton Sheldon, freshman from Norwalk

“I was in my dorm room when I got multiple texts from the university saying there was a shooting on North campus. So me and a few of my roommates stayed in our dorm and turned on CNN. They were broadcasting the shooting. I was more scared for my friends that were on North campus at the time, rather than scared for myself. My dorm is on West campus so I knew we were safe. I did text my friends that were on North campus to make sure they were OK, and all of them were.”

Did he expect anything like this happen at his home school?

“Honestly, no. In my survey course, our instructor showed us a video on what we should do if a shooting does happen. But like I said, honestly I never thought it would happen. But obviously I was wrong.

“I just want to add that I'm blessed to be in good condition after today, and also (I want to give) a huge thank you to everyone who reached out and checked to see that I was OK. Thanks so much.”

Nick Reynolds, senior from Crestline

“I was actually walking toward campus when I started to hear ambulances, then I got the text and I just turned around and went right back home,” Reynolds said. “I was scared and just more distraught than anything because this is our home and people were being attacked. There was a pit in my stomach — I guess (that) is the best way to describe it.”

Reynolds said while it shouldn’t come as too big of a shock, he said he doesn’t feel like there was any way he could have prepared himself for happened Monday morning.

“When you go to a big campus, it’s always possibility,” he said.

“That’s just the world we live in. But you always take it for granted that it’s never going to happen to you. You never expect anything like this. There’s really no way for us as students to really prep for it, but by coverage it looked like (the school and police) responded really well and they did a phenomenal job. Ohio State did a stellar job in responding in less than a minute I think they said.

“It makes me kind of think about bringing along a pocket knife,” Reynolds added. “I know that’s not the right thing to say, but as far as my daily routine, there’s nothing I really can change. There isn’t anything you can do to predict these things. It’s just if you’re in the right place at the right time or the wrong place at the wrong time. You just hope you’re not in the wrong place. There isn’t anything you can really do to change it, though.”

Alex Resor, a freshman from Norwalk, said it hit a little too close to home for her talk about it.

“I am still fairly shook up as it did occur less than a block away from me,” she said, adding it made her feel uncomfortable to even discuss it yet.