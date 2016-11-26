A special time for families to gather

The two, who celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this year, welcomed in their entire family for Thanksgiving dinner.

It was a scene that occurred all over the area Thursday as families gathered to share thanks.

Tom and Nancy Fries welcomed home their sons, Michael and Chris, along with their families.

Michael and his wife, Margaret, took a break from their 30-person architecture and engineering firm FM Group, in Scottsdale, Ariz., which just celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Their daughter, Nicole, who graduated in May from the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University, now lives in Washington, D.C. where she currently is working on Capitol Hill.

The families celebrated Nicole’s recent news that she passed the national and Arizona bar exams.

Brendan, their older son, now lives in Baltimore where he is studying for a master’s degree in epidemiology at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health while also a 2nd Lieutenant in the National Guard. He graduated in December 2015 from Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College with a degree in genetic biology.

Their younger son, Harrison, currently is a senior at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. He recently returned from a two-week trip to China visiting Shanghai and Beijing as the guest of the Concordia International School, Shanghai, while he is working toward a decision on his college plans.

Tom and Nancy were able to be a part of the graduation ceremonies in Arizona with two trips west. They are planning now for the next one with Harrison’s graduation in May.

Chris and his wife Michelle reside in Green Township, just outside of Cincinnati. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year, along with both starting their 27th year at their jobs with the Hubert Company and Procter & Gamble, respectively.

Their older son Aidan is now a sophomore at the University of Dayton, studying civil engineering and making the dean’s list in his first year. Aidan is a 2015 graduate with first honors from St. Xavier High School, Ohio’s largest all-boys high school where he was a member of the football team. Their younger son Ethan currently is a sophomore at St. X, with second honors academically and playing football and baseball for the Bombers. Both of the boys have been able to enjoy having Tom and Nancy visit Dayton and Cincinnati also to spend time with and attend their sporting events.

Mike and Chris both are looking forward to seeing more Fries family visitors this weekend, with their cousin Steve and his wife, Barb, along with their sons Brice and Andy, and their families.

This is a story that could have been written many times over this weekend and a reason so many people pack up and travel for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Happy Thanksgiving.