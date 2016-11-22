Christmas giving trees up at courthouse, Willard CSX

The first name of a child living in Huron County and the child’s age, size and a short wish list are written on each tag. Individuals can select a tag from the tree and buy a gift for that child. The wrapped gifts must be delivered to the courthouse by Dec. 14 to the juvenile court services office.

The names appearing on the tags are of children involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and the Reach Our Youth (ROY) programs, under Huron County Juvenile Court. CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate for children involved in the juvenile court system.

ROY connects caring volunteers with children ages 6 to 18 in a one-on-one mentoring relationship. ROY is an agency of the Norwalk and Willard United Funds. For further information, call 419-663-2525.