How does one choose two people for such important roles? It will be weighty decision placed not only upon a panel of judges, but upon the audience of the Bicentennial pageant as well.

There’s going to be a panel of a dozen judges that will critic the (12) contestants,” said Anne Parker, a member of the bicentennial pageant committee. “Then we’re going put little kink in this where they vote a certain way and then we’re going to allow the audience to have a vote and then we’ll tally all of that up. It’ll be sort of like the election was.”

Parker said this was an idea the committee came up with “to help audience feel engaged” in the special occasion, which is set to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW.

“We want to encourage people to come and to feel a part of it,” she said.

How will the contestants be judged?

“There’s going to be q-and-a section, and (they will be judged) largely on their personality, historical facts and community involvement — community involvement being one big one. They're going to be asked questions about the history of Norwalk. There will be a bunch of questions. We hope it will be a fun night for everyone, we don’t want the contestants to feel intimidated. They aren’t overly hard questions, just ones you or I might ask.”

While the auditors tally the score, a style show will be presented by Marci Snyder from Mousie Mae’s and More boutique, as the models display vintage fashion that may jog the memories of some of the older participants and audience members.

Refreshments will then be served and the waiting game will begin as the queen and ambassador will have to wait until Light Up Norwalk’s grand event to be presented to the city.

“There’s going to be some fun things with it (at Light Up Norwalk) and we kind of hope it’s something the public will enjoy,” Parker said.

“They’re having tent there where they’ll be selling the Norwalk board games (Monopoly) and calendars and bisons. And the mayor will present the ambassador and queen their keys to the city in a box.”

Parker said the bicentennial committee feel the pageant is an important event for the community.

“We want to encourage them to talk about Norwalk and tell people about Norwalk, things maybe we didn’t know before,” she said.

“I think it’s a community thing. And it’s important that everyone knows everyone is important to the community. Maybe these folks can even tell you something about Norwalk — something funny, something that’s been done and accomplished and what they’re grandparents have told them and all the changes they’ve seen.”