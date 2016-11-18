New NASA Plum Brook sign dedicated

Friends of NASA Plum Brook helped dedicate the new sign created for the entrance to the facility Thursday.

St. John’s Lutheran Church hosted the casual event, which started with a lunch. Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan and Dennis Doughty, president of Norwalk Catholic School, were at the event, along with various government officials and township trustees.

Jeff Huber, of the Friends of NASA Plum Brook, said the group wanted to create the sign so people could see it as they drove by in their vehicles. The mission of the organization is to be an advocate for NASA and “leverage the assets” of the Plum Brook facility.

“We’ve been working at it for a little over two years,” Huber said, referring to the sign.

While NASA does “a lot of things phenomenally well,” Huber said the federal agency doesn’t advertise itself, so the Friends group wanted to do so with the sign project.

The sign and recently created entrance are at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Scheid Road at the border of Huron and Milan townships. The NASA property starts about 270 feet off U.S. 250, so the sign technically is on Taylor Hart’s property.

“It’s a testament to the community’s concern for NASA,” said Gen. David Stringer, director of NASA Plum Brook.

Huber said the project would have been dead in the water if it weren’t for Hart’s cooperation. Huber said he thought getting permission for the sign was going to be difficult, but about two minutes into pitching the project, Hart told him he was on-board and thought it was a great idea.

The Friends aren’t done with the plans they have for NASA Plum Brook.

However, Huber said the group doesn’t want to reveal what the members have in mind. Just as Plum Brook officials have plans for the scientific work they do “inside the fence,” he said “needless to say, we have big plans for the area outside of the fence.”

Stringer, before introducing Huber, said he and Plum Brook give “a heartfelt thanks to the many people involved” in the sign project.

The major contributors are: HX5-Sierra; Sierra Lobo; the Hart Family Trust; Janotta & Herner, Inc.; Borgers USA; Dick Smith, of Milan; and Huber.

The “supporting donors” from the Reflector coverage area are: Payne, Nickles & Co.; Norwalk Concrete Industries; Fisher-Titus Medical Center; Civista Bank; Key Bank; Cindy Norcross State Farm Insurance; Robert W. Gentzel Co., LPA; William Dauch Concrete Co.; First American Title Co.; and Miller Landscape & Gardens.