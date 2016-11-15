Tanner returns after 700-mile, 21-day journey

Which is why after 21 days and 700 miles, Tanner, the owner of the gym, ended his Tireless Pursuit for Positivity at the Levels Gym in Willard where many of his members were waiting on him to arrive as a surprise. Receiving phone calls and texts as to where Tanner was, the people sporting the name of Tanner’s journey on their tee shirts made their way down U.S. 224 to greet him and walk him the half mile he had remaining.

Tanner’s story has been documented on Facebook throughout his journey as he would post daily updates with his encounters. Most of the people keeping tabs on Tanner showed up to welcome him home on Tuesday evening.

“It makes you feel great,” Tanner said. “A part of me wants to keep going and go all around the world like that, but staying home and making a positive change at home would be very rewarding. We have a lot of great people in this community that I think we could do some great things.”

Tanner admitted he learned a lot on his trip that started in Portland, Maine and saw him travel 700 miles by relying on the generosity of others to give him rides or simply traveling on foot. Along the way he received rides, money and food from complete strangers who were willing to help out. He found exactly what he was looking for.

“People are good,” Tanner said. “People are just very busy. It is not terrible out there. People want to help but sometimes maybe they do not know how or want to ask. People really do want to do good things.”

Tanner admitted Day 18 was the hardest. He found himself in Erie, Pa., and without a place to stay or camp. His last resort was a homeless shelter which turned out to be his hardest stop on his journey.

“Homeless shelter for sure,” Tanner admitted. “I was totally nervous and I realized it would be an incredibly hard life to live. If you are put in that situation and do not come out of it thankful for the things you have, I don’t know what will. They take your clothes, give you a breathalyzer, check you for bed bugs and send you through a metal detector. It is extremely humbling.”

Even more humbling was the fact Tanner went on the pursuit with no money, a decision he wouldn’t have changed for the world.

“If I would have had money, I wouldn’t have met all of the amazing people,” Tanner said. “I could have stayed in a hotel or paid someone to pick me up and that would have defeated the purpose. I wanted people to be positive because they wanted to, not because I offered them money.”

Tanner received dozens of comments and close to 300 likes on each of his updates turning his journey into a Facebook documentary of sorts with people chomping at the bit to hear where and how he was the next day. Although it wasn’t the intention of his journey, he hopes the attention it received with spark positive change.

“I am not someone who is like, ‘Look at me’ so it is a little weird,” Tanner said. “But I hope positive things do come out of this and people do decide to be more positive and if my story helps them do that, then thats great. I feel like I want to do good things and do more.”

In a day in age where social media is full of negative news and people who find it easy to say negative things to others, Tanner admits he received nothing but positivity from everyone on Facebook.

“Everything was incredibly positive towards me and I thought that was amazing,” Tanner said. “If someone would have gone on there and posted negative things all the time, they would have missed the entire point of it. Facebook is like a hammer, you can build something good with it or completely tear someone down. I think people paid attention to my journey even though I really didn’t think they would.”

Though his journey from Maine to Ohio ends, it is unlikely his tireless pursuit for positivity will end any time soon.

