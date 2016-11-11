Funeral arrangements announced for NHS sophomore

The 15-year-old Monroeville girl died Wednesday after a six-week battle with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a condition caused by a rare reaction to medication. She was a sophomore at Norwalk High School.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Lutheran Church, 9416 Ohio 99, Monroeville. Visitation also will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday Beulah Beach Center, 6101 W. Lake Road, Vermilion, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little officiating.

Margaret, also known as Maggie, had a love for art, drama and music, according to her obituary. At NHS, she was on the swim team and in the choir and had aspirations of being in the school musical.

“She loved the fine arts,” NHS Principal Brad Cooley said. “She had taken the bulk of our art classes. The bulk of her friends were choir and band students. … Any art class she could take, she was in it.”

Swanbeck was known for her distinctive look of wearing “flower crowns.” Cooley said students recalled she not only wore them regularly, but often made what she wore.

She planned to go to college after graduation. She worked a summer job at Plum Brook Country Club and saved all of her earnings.

Survivors include her parents, Carl and Angela Swanbeck; a sister, Claire; and a brother, Cameron (Dawn) Hill of Milan. Additional survivors are listed in her obituary.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) is a rare, serious disorder of skin and mucous membranes. It's usually a reaction to a medication or an infection. Often, SJS begins with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful red or purplish rash that spreads and blisters. Then the top layer of the affected skin dies and sheds. It also affects the victim’s mucus membranes and blisters form inside the body.

More than 100 drugs can cause SJS, according to WebMD. Some of the most common are pain relievers such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), and naproxen sodium (Aleve); sulfa antibiotics, a kind of drug that fights infections (including bactrim and septa); medicines for gout and medicines that treat seizures or mental illness.

In the United States, about 300 new diagnoses are made each year. The condition is more common in adults than in children, and women are twice as likely to be affected than men.

SJS is named for Albert Mason Stevens and Frank Chambliss Johnson, American pediatricians who jointly published a description of the disorder in the American Journal of Diseases of Children in 1922.

Swanbeck spent the last six weeks at Akron Children’s Hospital battling SJS.

Last week, school officials heard Swanbeck had been released from the intensive care unit. Cooley said that news had many people thinking she was doing better.

“That was the unfortunate shock we had,” he said, referring to staff and students learning about Swanbeck’s death Wednesday morning.