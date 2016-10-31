Hands-on 'Miracle Worker' program Tuesday at Milan library

The 45-minute program will explore what it is like to be visually or hearing impaired, how we learn language and how Annie Sullivan, Helen Keller's teacher, was able to open the doors of language for Keller. Participants will be invited to participate in hands-on exercises and games as well as see a preview scene from the upcoming production.

Edison will present “The Miracle Worker,” the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $6 for adults. To reserve tickets, call 419-499-4652 ext. 1080.