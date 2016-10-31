A tireless pursuit of positivity

That’s an expression Plymouth’s Bruce Tanner would likely agree with.

With all of the negativity in the world, it can be easy to get caught up in it and miss the rays of light, the good in people that still shines through. That’s what made Tanner decide to take a trip of lifetime — he’d get dropped off in Maine with some clothes and supplies, a tent, food for three days and no money and depend on the kindness of others for food, shelter, make it back home, approximately 900 miles. Tanner, who owns and runs The Levels Gym in Plymouth, also packed a few gifts from Ohio for those that show him extraordinary kindness and positivity on his journey, which he’s called “The tireless pursuit of positivity.”

“Last year I had an idea like most of my ideas they aren't really born of logic or careful planning they just come to me,” he said on Facebook, announcing his plans to the world.

“This idea came from having constant discussion or hearing how the world was bad and that people are getting worse. That sentiment I feel is only growing and I feel it is not true. I am maybe on the naive side of things but to be honest I don't care if I am. I thought you know what ‘I’m going to pack up a sleeping bag, extra clothes, enough food for three days and got dropped off in Maine!’ I would bring no money and only rely on the kindness of strangers to hitchhike or let me camp in their yards and maybe shower at their house. If no one picked me up that would be fine as well I would just walk back its 900 miles granted that's a long way to carry a pack but it can be done.I would also be open to doing odd jobs that would earn money for food.

As it turns out last year I couldn't afford to leave the gym we were just getting started here in Willard and literally could not do it financially . I also wanted to work on my relationship which was beyond important to me. Here we are a year later and I have refinanced my loan on the gym and I have still felt the same calling to do this. I just couldn't get it out of my mind.I just have always believed in the positivity of people. I know people do crazy things and the world can be harsh but why can't we hear more stories of good deeds or caring things that people do for each other? So many stories go unreported of simple acts of kindness its those simple deeds that add up and make the difference in this world. So (Oct. 25) I’m taking a bus to Maine to make my way back solely on what I pack in my backpack and what I earn along the way.

“This could take anywhere from weeks to months it really just depends on what happens while I am out there. I will be keeping an open journal on my personal page so everyone knows I'm ok I may not always have time to respond though. I don't really have a lot of knowledge of the area or the conditions or really how to camp but I will do my best to stay safe (I'm sure I'll learn fast).”

And that was it. He was off, and has been tracking and logging his progress and positive encounters on his Facebook page along the way. Today (Monday, Oct. 31, 2016) is Day 7 of the trip.

As of his last post Sunday afternoon, Tenner was about 10 miles from Concord, N.H. after he received several rides all ready from strangers he ran into and others who have picked him up along the way while hitchhiking.

Thus far in the trip, he has stayed in a hostile and set up camp in backyards, a church, shed and even a National Guard base and has been given food and gift cards to help him pay for his food along the way.