'Spirits of the Museum' tonight in Norwalk

The Firelands Historical Society is sponsoring the event at the Firelands Museum, located behind the library at 4 Case Ave. All three floors of the museum will be opened to visitors as they take a guided tour featuring society members talking about museum artifacts.

Also learn about the trip to the Firelands from Sally Benedict, wife of Norwalk Founder Platt Benedict. A.B. Chase explains how his factory came to be and learn about a Civil War rifle that kept its true identity for years. The cost is $5 per person and $3 for FHS members.

There will be refreshments after the tour.