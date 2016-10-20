Light Up Norwalk plans big bash to kick off bicentennial celebration

“It’s going really well,” said Melissa James, executive director of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people have been working on this for so long. Everything is just coming together.”

The committee was able to see a prototype of the much-anticipated Norwalk 200 Monopoly board and pieces.

“We’re really excited. It looks really good,” James said.

The board, along with the Norwalk 200 calendar will be available at Light Up Norwalk, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 this year.

“Light Up Norwalk is going really, really well,” she said of plans for the event of winter festivities. “It’s a nice committee that’s really working hard on it and it’s all ready a nice program. I think it’s going to be great.”

The Bicentennial queen and ambassador will be chosen during the downtown event as well, a contest for which applications are still being accepted.

The committee is now working on putting together plans for a pub crawl which will include five to six local establishments.

“We’ll have 10 teams that’ll be in it and they’ll go from bar to bar and answer history questions around Norwalk. The questions won’t all be difficult. We want it to be fun,” James said.