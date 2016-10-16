Humane Society announces 9th Vine & Dine fundraising event

The event begins at 6 p.m. with wine, beer and ale tastings, abundant appetizers and live music. All the while, there will be several opportunities to participate in the silent auction, live auction, bonus raffles and the final grand prize drawing.

Since the Vine & Dine’s inception in 2007, the HCHS has raised more than $120,000 to continue its purpose to provide temporary shelter; immediate and intensive veterinary medical care emphasizing spay and neuter; outreach and education programs specifically teaching about the humane care of animals; the enforcement of animal welfare laws and cruelty investigation and rescue by deputized humane investigators.

Each year the HCHS takes in hundreds of companion animals and successfully places many of them in loving homes. Serving Huron County, the agency continues to share the news of the extraordinary need for Humane Society services and the fact that the HCHS relies solely on private contributions.

For online ticket purchases, use the following link: http://tix.extremetix.com/webtix/4404. Tickets are $40.

Visit the HCHS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HuronCountyHumaneSociety or the HCHS website at www.huroncountyhumanesociety.org. For more event information, contact Mimi Bailey, HCHS business manager, at 419-663-7158.