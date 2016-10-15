Fashion show to 'produce joy' and trip down memory lane

That’s what Marci Snyder and Senior Enrichment Services are hoping for.

Mouse Mae’s and More boutique and Huron Country’s Senior Enrichment Services will be hosting a Fashion Through the Decades vintage fashion show and tea party from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Calvary Baptist Church where Snyder hopes bring back fond memories of how the clothes and culture have changed decade by decade.

“We’re really excited about the show and really excited to offer it for the senior services,” Snyder said.

“We’re pinpointing the seniors of Huron County, bring ing back memories of what things were like when they were younger and just giving them a good time. ... We’re hearing it towards the seniors, but if one of the grandmothers wants to bring their daughter and granddaughters and just have everyone dress up and have fun, that’s what it’s going to be about. We just want them to have a good time.

“Though its at the Calvary Baptist Church, it’s nothing to actually do with the church per se. It’s just a nice big room for our show because we’ll be doing fashion from the 1920s to 1980s and we’re planning on having several models for each decade,” Snyder said.

Snyder said they decided to make the event free of charge because they wanted as many of the ladies to participate as possible and to simply bring them happiness.

“The whole entire event is to produce joy,” Snyder said. “We kind of want to have it where we can take these gals down memory lane, with the dress and an old time tea party. We’re encouraging all our guests to dress in their finest tea party dress with pearls and gloves and lace and the whole bit.”

Snyder said she hopes the event will benefit all involved.

“We’re going to have praise music to start and to wrap up and Lisa Gleisner (SES activities director) will speak about what the enrichment services offer.

“We have 24 models and we’re growing. The models with Mouse Mae’s, we use it as an outreach too to give these young ladies good friendships and relationships and they bring their friends and do some good-christian service to promote joy. And these girls have to put some effort into it. They have to bring the deserts; so it’s not just like they get to stand in pretty dresses and get their hair and makeup done and look pretty all day. They have to put little bit of effort in it and have a little bit of responsibility and have to act accordingly, like a lady.

“We want it to be a good experience for them. And it’s good. If we can all take an hour out of our lives and make these sweet grandmas smile, that’s what we want. We want to bring a little happiness and light to the dark world we live in.”

Anyone interested in attending the event should call senior enrichment services for more information and to RSVP at 419-668-8821.