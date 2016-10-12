Reward offered for return of antique cash register

The register, which dates back to the late 1800s, is a family heirloom belonging to Sycamore Hills owner Brad Lasson.

“It was my grandfather’s,” he explained on Tuesday.

The machine has been in his family for years, and was a fixture at the golf course before it was nabbed.

“I just want it back,” Lasson said. He’s looking for anyone with information on the thieves or, even better, for the return of his property. The golf course owner is offering $500 to anyone who finds and/or returns the cash register.

“I don’t know that it’s going to happen, but I figure that’s worth a shot,” he said.

Anyone with information should call Lasson at Sycamore Hills, 419-668-8460, or the Norwalk Police Department at 419-663-6780.