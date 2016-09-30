Firelands Electric Co-op Launches Campaign to Get Out Vote

Called “Co-ops Vote,” this non-partisan campaign also strives to inform both our members and the candidates about issues important to America’s electric co-ops and the communities they serve, from the continued need for affordable and reliable electricity to broadband access and other rural economic development issues.

“As an organization with very deep roots in the communities that we serve, we want to be sure that our voice is heard on Election Day,” said Firelands Electric Co-op’s General Manager, April Bordas. “Participating in Co-ops Vote will amplify our voice and send the message to those seeking office that the issues facing our communities and all of rural America cannot be ignored.”

One of the key elements of the Co-ops Vote campaign is a quick and easy member pledge drive. Firelands is urging its employees and members to take the pledge to become a “Co-op Voter” by signing up at www.vote.coop and help send the message that candidates will need to put our concerns front and center in order to earn our vote. The Co-ops Vote web site also provides a wealth of voter resources, including information on the candidates, the voter registration process, election locations, and background on some of the issues we want our elected leaders to understand.

Co-ops Vote is a program of America’s Electric Cooperatives developed by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), the service organization that represents the nation’s more than 900 private, not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperatives. With 42 million members in 47 states, electric co-ops can stand together as a powerful voice in this year’s elections.

Firelands Electric Co-op, A Touchstone Energy Partner, is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electric service to over 9,000 homes and businesses in rural areas of Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland counties.