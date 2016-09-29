Clowns won't be charged

But Ricardo Ramos and Christine Coiffard stressed they never intended to scare anyone — and they certainly didn’t expect their photograph to cause a rash of bogus clown sightings.

Their photo went viral, leading to rumors of clowns harassing and scaring people in various locations. The Norwalk Police Department received five complaints of possible clown sightings between 11:40 p.m. Sept. 22 and 3:09 a.m. the next day.

Ramos heard about the upheaval on social media. He said the picture of he and Coiffard first got about 50 Facebook “shares” soon after it was posted and then by the next morning, it was up to 5,000.

“It just blew up. Not even 24 hours later, it went viral,” Ramos told the Reflector. “Our intentions were not to harm anyone or scare anybody.”

Ramos, Coiffard and some friends were at the Steak ‘n Shake in Sandusky watching a live Facebook feed where people dressed as clowns were running a haunted house in North Carolina.

“They weren’t scaring anybody. They were just talking to people,” Coiffard said about the footage which inspired her and Ramos to dress as clowns.

“One of our friends wanted Pop Tarts,” she said, so the group went to Walmart. “Then we started looking at the (Halloween) costumes.”

Ramos said he and Coiffard were shopping in Walmart when Coiffard joked around about finding a clown costume.

“I found mine in the youth kid’s department,” said Coiffard, who added Ramos told her he had a mask at home to complete his outfit.

“We put them on at Walmart to make sure they fit,” Ramos said. “People were walking by (and) they were laughing at us.”

To complete his outfit, Ramos paired a sugar skull mask with a clown costume. A sugar skull is a sweet used in the Mexican celebration, the Day of the Dead.

“It looked pretty scary,” said Ramos, who stressed he didn’t intend it to be scary, but he liked the way his costume came together. “Everybody’s scared of clowns. I used to be scared of clowns.”

The pair decided to have their picture taken.

“The photo, I thought, was more or less creepy,” Coiffard said.

The two longtime friends are holding hands in the photo. Coiffard said Ramos has a girlfriend who didn’t care about Ramos’ impulsive idea. She said some people online made comments about how cute they looked and “relationship goals.”

“Let’s make it look like we’re a clown couple,” Coiffard said, quoting Ramos about holding hands.

“I feel like a picture is worth a thousand words,” Ramos said. “We didn’t expect it to go viral.”

Then multiple reports of possible clown sightings came into police and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies received complaints of residents supposedly witnessing people dressed as clowns on West Main, Parsons, Cline and Pleasant streets plus Concord Court. By the time officers arrived at each scene, the alleged clowns were gone.

“I didn’t hear that until I turned on the police scanner,” Ramos said.

Police Capt. Mike Conney said officers determined the sightings were rumors.

Soon after the photo was posted, Coiffard said she heard someone reported seeing a clown “down the street.”

“That’s what I find funny about it,” she said.

“They said we were inducing panic; they were inducing the panic,” Coiffard said, referring to people who spread rumors about the clown sightings.

Police had referred the report to the Norwalk Law Director’s Office for the consideration of charges, but prosecutors declined to file any. Assistant law director Scott Christophel couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

“I was out on the roof at 6:30 in the morning,” said Ramos, referring to a Sept. 23 construction job.

Once he heard about the upheaval, Ramos said he went to the police station to tell officers there were “no clowns in Norwalk.” Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton interviewed Ramos and Coiffard and broke the news to the Reflector that the rumored clown sightings were the result of the photo going viral.

Ramos and Coiffard blame social media users for the situation.

Looking back on it, Coiffard said “it was more like a joke for us” that got out of hand.

“It wasn’t a post for me to get famous,” she added, refuting the misinterpretation of another news report. “We weren’t trying to be famous. Social media made it as big as it was.”

“They blew it out of proportion. They wanted to be famous,” Ramos said, referring to social media users. “I didn’t have any intention of harming anyone.”

Police warn residents about what can happen with social media posts.

“We want people to be careful with what they post on social media, to think beforehand and to realize that (it) can be a problem and it can create a problem for the police in tying up resources,” Conney said.